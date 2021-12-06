Two 13-year-olds charged with making shooting threats at Detroit schools

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two Detroit teenagers have been charged with making threats against their schools in the days following the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

The Wayne County Prosecutor says a 13-year-old boy who attends Fisher Upper Academy – in the area of 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street on the city’s northeast side – made a threat against the school on Friday.

A 13-year-old girl, a student at nearby Brewer Academy, allegedly threatened her school on Saturday, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Both teens were charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device.

The girl appeared in court Monday and is being held on a $3,000 personal bond. She’s due back in court in early January.

The boy, meanwhile, is set to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy noted “juveniles do not receive adult sentences. Upon conviction, the judge will fashion a sentence considering the crime committed, and the rehabilitation of the juvenile offender.”

In the wake of last week’s shooting at Oxford High School, there have been dozens of threats at schools across the metro Detroit area. Several schools were closed again on Monday .

At least seven students across metro Detroit have been charged with making threats against schools since the Oxford shooting.

During a press conference last Thursday, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said “If you’re making threats, we’re going to find you.”

“I don’t know what is in people’s minds to think after a real tragedy it makes sense to make threats," Bouchard said last week. "And typically, we see it fall into two buckets: one is, they think it’s funny. It is not. Two, they think it’s a way to get out of school. It is not. It’s a crime. Even if it’s not a credible threat against the school."