The Notre Dame football team is reportedly hiring Marcus Freeman as their head coach, which is a perfect move for the program. For fans of the Notre Dame football team, Monday night was a huge shock, as Brian Kelly left the program to take the head coaching job at LSU. Throughout Tuesday, we saw reports of his four-minute speech to the team, as well as a press conference from Jack Swarbrick, stating they would be searching for their next head coach, and there would be no rush.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO