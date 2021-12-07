ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faculty Senate votes against no-confidence vote in WVU President

By Tori Yorgey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia University Faculty Senate on Monday evening overwhelmingly rejected a vote of no-confidence in University President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed. Senators that make up the WVU faculty senate met Monday evening to vote on a resolution that alleged the Gee-Reed administration...

WMU faculty may hold a no-confidence vote in the university's leadership

Western Michigan University’s full-time faculty union is mulling a no-confidence vote in President Edward Montgomery, another leader at Western or the school's direction more generally. The American Association of University Professors says falling enrollment as well as budget cuts threaten Western’s future viability. Members plan to meet Friday to decide how to proceed.
WVU President E. Gordon Gee, Provost Maryanne Reed Survive No-Confidence Vote

MORGANTOWN — A vote of no confidence in West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed failed Monday. WVU’s Faculty Senate struck down a non-binding resolution during a Monday afternoon meeting. Only 20 senate members voted in support of the no confidence vote, with 103 voting against. Gee has served as the university’s president since 2014, while Reed was elevated to her current role in 2019 after serving as the dean of WVU’s Reed College of Media for 15 years.
Senate to vote on nullifying Biden vaccine rule

Senate Republicans are moving forward with their plans to defund President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine rule and testing requirements for private businesses. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana indicated that they will support it, meaning that the measure will likely pass since this vote will only require a simple majority. Lawmakers, through the Congressional Review Act, have the power to overturn federal agency rules within a certain timeframe with a simple majority vote in both the House and the Senate. If both the House and Senate pass the bill, the president may sign it – allowing the rule to be rescinded – or veto it, which would enable the rule to stand. Under regular rules, measures must usually have 60 votes of support to clear the Senate.
WVU leaders survive no confidence vote

MORGANTOWN – A vote of no confidence in West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed failed Monday. WVU’s faculty senate struck down a non-binding resolution during a Monday afternoon meeting. Only 20 senate members voted in support of the no confidence vote, with 103 voting against.
Mann votes against budget resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Tracey Mann released the following statement regarding the Continuing Resolution vote in the U.S. House of Representatives:. "Last night, I voted against the Democrats' irresponsible continuing resolution, which kicks the can down the road instead of kicking off a true debate on our nation's budget. Passing a short-term budget just a day before shutting down is no way to fund a government; this has happened time and time again due to my colleagues across the aisle refusing to act in the best interest of the American people. Rather than focusing on the duty of Congress to pass an annual budget that provides certainty, Democrats have instead put their efforts into passing the radical reconciliation plan, which will deepen our already $29 trillion national debt. On top of their tolerance for reckless spending, House Democrats are allowing President Biden to trample on the constitutional rights of American citizens with unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandates."
US Supreme Court leans toward public funding of religious schools

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared poised to accept that public funds can be used to support families sending their children to religious schools, challenging longstanding principles of separation of church and state. Two evangelical Christian families in the northeastern state of Maine sued to be able to use state-provided education subsidy funds to send their kids to schools with religion as the basis of their teachings. As Maine is sparsely populated, more than half of its school districts have no publicly funded high schools. So families receive subsidies that allow them to send their children to schools of their choice, including privately-run schools. But schools where religious beliefs are at the core of instruction are not covered in the aid program, because, under the regulations for the program -- and those similar in other states -- the teaching is "sectarian."
Vet school remains possibility for W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dr. George Seiler manages a veterinary practice. He offers a starting salary that is higher than average, yet, he told lawmakers that he still struggles to find the help he needs. “A lot of us are working 12-, 14-hour days,” he told lawmakers. “There have been...
WVU Faculty Senate rejects no-confidence resolution

MORGANTOWN — A vote of no confidence in West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed failed Monday. The Faculty Senate struck down a non-binding resolution during a Monday afternoon meeting. Only 20 members voted in support of the no confidence vote, with 103 voting against. Gee...
WVU Faculty Senate set to hold vote of no-confidence in Gee, Reed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Faculty Senate is set to introduce a resolution on a vote of no-confidence in WVU President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed. The resolution cites the administration’s refusal to issue a campus-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate despite votes by faculty and students to...
WVU Faculty Senate taking up no confidence resolution on Gee, Reed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Faculty Senate is scheduled to vote next Monday on a resolution declaring no confidence in the administration of President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed. The resolution, which was first reported by the Daily Athenaeum, cites multiple issues, including the refusal to issue...
