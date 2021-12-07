Faculty Senate votes against no-confidence vote in WVU President

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Tracey Mann released the following statement regarding the Continuing Resolution vote in the U.S. House of Representatives:. "Last night, I voted against the Democrats' irresponsible continuing resolution, which kicks the can down the road instead of kicking off a true debate on our nation's budget. Passing a short-term budget just a day before shutting down is no way to fund a government; this has happened time and time again due to my colleagues across the aisle refusing to act in the best interest of the American people. Rather than focusing on the duty of Congress to pass an annual budget that provides certainty, Democrats have instead put their efforts into passing the radical reconciliation plan, which will deepen our already $29 trillion national debt. On top of their tolerance for reckless spending, House Democrats are allowing President Biden to trample on the constitutional rights of American citizens with unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandates."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO