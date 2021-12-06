ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Digestive Enzymes and Digestive Enzyme Supplements

hopkinsmedicine.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigestive enzyme supplements have gained popularity for their claims of treating common forms of gut irritation, heartburn and other ailments. But how do digestive enzymes work, and who really needs to add them to their diet? Morgan Denhard, a registered dietitian at Johns Hopkins Medicine, provides the answers you...

www.hopkinsmedicine.org

Comments / 0

Related
themanual.com

Stomach Issues? These 10 Foods High In Probiotics Can Help

If you’re looking for one of the most effective ways to improve your digestion while simultaneously improving nearly every other aspect of your health—from the appearance of your skin to your anxiety levels, ability to sleep, and strength of your immune system—you can’t go wrong by delving into the world of probiotics. Probiotics are functional microorganisms, such as beneficial bacteria and fungi, that confer various health benefits to your body by supporting the helpful microbes residing in your gut.
NUTRITION
Harvard Health

Low-carbohydrate and high-saturated fat diet: Heart healthy, or more to learn?

Various versions of low-carbohydrate diets have been popular for many years. The details of what is allowed and what is not vary quite a bit, and the amount of carbohydrates also differs. The common impression is a plate devoid of bread, pasta, and starchy vegetables, piled high with bacon, meat, eggs, and cheese, and maybe a small amount of vegetables and nuts. Due to the high saturated fat content in these diets, doctors and nutritionists worry about their potential adverse effect on cardiovascular disease.
DIETS
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digestive Tract#Food Intolerance#Cystic Fibrosis#Johns Hopkins Medicine
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Too Much of This Can Cause "Deadly" Diabetes, Say Experts

In 2020, a year in which COVID-19 dominated the headlines, a largely preventable disease killed three times as many people: Diabetes. That epidemic is being driven by lifestyle choices, and you might be putting yourself in harm's way without realizing it. In particular, too much of one thing in your daily routine can cause a deadly case of diabetes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Sugar?

If you have diabetes, managing symptoms is critical to your health. Your diet plays a vital role in regulating your blood sugar. What you drink matters as much as what you eat. Learn more about how drinking water and blood sugar are connected. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic health condition...
HEALTH
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Republic Monitor

Diabetes: Watch Out For These Two Signs of High Blood Sugar When You Pee

Anyone with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes will experience hyperglycemia in which blood sugar levels would go at dangerously high levels for long periods. The National Health Services advise people experiencing hyperglycemia to immediately seek medical care. So how do you know that you have high blood sugar levels? Experts say two symptoms can be observed when using the toilet.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Never Eat Microwaved Food Without Doing This First, CDC Says

When you want a meal and you want it fast, you probably head straight for your microwave oven. But experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that all too often, you may be skipping a crucial step in your meal-making process—and one that ensures your safety. Their experts say that you should never eat a microwaved meal without doing this one thing first and you could be putting your health at risk if you skip this step. Read on to find out if you've been making this risky move and how to keep yourself safe.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You See This On Your Skin, Get Checked for Diabetes Now, Experts Say

Approximately 34.2 million U.S. residents have diabetes— and nearly one-quarter of those affected by the condition don't even realize they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And without the benefit of early diagnosis—and by extension, treatment and lifestyle intervention—many patients go on to develop severe symptoms. Experts say the sooner you get help, the sooner you can get your blood sugar levels under control, thereby minimizing your chances of the worst outcomes of the disease. "Early detection of diabetes is proven to prevent life-altering complications like stroke, vision impairment, and kidney disease," according to the American Diabetes Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy