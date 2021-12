The legislative process towards legal sports betting in Florida has been far from linear and the prognostication seems to be changing by the day. On Friday, a District of Columbia appellate court dealt another blow to the Seminole Tribe of Florida with a ruling against a requested stay of ruling from the District Court’s prior ruling against the Tribe. As a result, the Seminole Tribe was forced to suspend its recently launched Hard Rock Sportsbook, and it seems that it could be several months before a real resolution is reached in the state of Florida.

GAMBLING ・ 4 DAYS AGO