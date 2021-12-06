ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED Gets New BATMAN DLC

By Anna Williams
GeekTyrant
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHot Wheels Unleashed has come out with its Batman DLC pack. You can now race around in 5 new themed cars:...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamespew.com

Terminator: Resistance is Getting New DLC this December

Terminator: Resistance is back with a new chunk of downloadable content, Annihilation Line. That’s the good news if, like us, you’re a fan of this futuristic shoot-em-up. Unrelated to the Terminator: Dark Fate film, which came out at roughly the same time, it casts you as resistance fighter Jacob River. Your job is keep humanity alive while Skynet, the AI that trigger a nuclear apocalypse, does the best to extinguish them.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed since yesterday with the Cadillac Seville from Gucci

Milestone announces that with the Cadillac Seville from Gucci, a free vehicle in 1:64 scale has been available since yesterday Hot Wheels Unleashed is available. A short trailer is also shown. The replica of the vehicle is not only available in the game. The implementation of Hot Wheels is the...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon gets December release date, DLC confirmed

Yacht Club Games has set a final release date for Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon and also confirmed DLC plans for the game. On Switch and other platforms, it’ll be out on December 13. This follows three years of development and Yacht Club calls it a “passion project”. As far as...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Twinfinite

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Gets Two Free Pieces of DLC Today

Developer Owlcat Games and publisher META Publishing have officially launched a duo of DLC packs today for their isometric CRPG, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. The best part? Both are completely free, and are available to download now. If you’re wondering what’ll be included in the two new pieces of...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Expansion: Dead Cells gets teaser trailer for The Queen and The Sea DLC

Dead Cells. Talk about a title that just keeps on giving. The game just received an update on Switch that added skins and weapons from iconic indie heroes. And now, we have news of even more content coming down the line. Dead Cells: The Queen and The Sea DLC will be hitting PC and consoles in early 2022 for $4.99. As a treat, developer Motion Twin has uploaded a teaser trailer for the add-on to whet fans’ appetites.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Rust: Console Edition’ gets major Devastation Unleashed update

An update for Rust: Console Edition adds new tech trees, gestures, and 3km maps. The update is available now. Included in the Devastation Unleashed update for Rust: Console Edition is the new tech tree. This system fundamentally changes the way players progress in Rust. Instead of spending scrap on a random tiered blueprint, players can now choose which blueprints that unlock. The research table will still be available, so players will now have multiple options for progress. However, the update will require a blueprint wipe on all servers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Free DLC Warframe: New War Gets Release Date and Cinematic Trailer

The story expansion for Warframe is coming soon. The exact release date of The New War update is revealed in a spectacular trailer. For a long time we've known about plans to release the next story DLC for Warframe in December. However, only now Digital Extremes has announced the exact release date for the free expansion titled The New War, which will take place on December 15. The launch will take place simultaneously on all platforms, namely PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Wheels#Gotham#Cars#Armored Batman#The Joker Funhouse Split#Dlc
nintendoeverything.com

Rain on Your Parade getting new DLC this month

Unbound Creation has announced major DLC for Rain on Your Parade. It comes with new levels, powers, developer commentary, and more. For more information about the upcoming DLC, continue on below. New Levels. You wanted more content, and we’re happy to provide it! Help a baby dragon in medieval times,...
TV SHOWS
thexboxhub.com

New premium DLC and free patch arrive for The Ascent

Need more of a reason to head back into the cyberpunked world of The Ascent? How does a free patch and tasty bit of premium DLC sound to you?. Rolling out today for The Ascent on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC is both a free patch for all players, alongside an explosive new paid offering – that of the CyberSec DLC pack. If you need a reason to jump back into Veles with a bang, these are it.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl gets free costume DLC for every character

Nickelodeon’s platform fighter is adding a little more variance to its current roster. Today, it was announced that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl would be getting some free costumes added to the game, letting these Nick characters sport some new looks in fights. The trailer (via IGN) says this free costume DLC...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

TEKKEN 7: DEFINITIVE EDITION Has Everything You Could Ever Want

Tekken 7: The Definitive Edition has been released exclusively on digital for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It comes with the full game, bonus Eliza character, and all season pass DLCs from 1-4 which is an impressive amount of content. For those looking for a simpler experience, there is also a new Originals Edition available that includes the full game and 12 Tekken DLC characters along with the new frame rate data feature. If you’d like to take a look at how amazing Tekken is looking, then check out the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Eurogamer.net

Terminator: Resistance gets 4-hour narrative DLC campaign on PC and PS5 only

Terminator: Resistance is getting a four-hour narrative DLC campaign on PC and PlayStation 5-only. Terminator: Resistance Annihilation Line, due out on Steam and the PlayStation Store on 10th December, picks up mid-way through the main campaign story. The announcement trailer is below:. John Connor orders protagonist Jacob Rivers to assist...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

The New GHOSTS FROM THE PAST Set for YU-GI-OH! Gets a Name and Reveals Some of the Ghost Rares

Last month, Konami announced a second Ghosts From the Past set of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards. Not much was known about the new set other than the fact it would be an all-foil set with each box having four 5-card packs and the chances of pulling a Ghost Rare will be twice as likely which has me happy. We also knew that it would release on April 24, 2022 with an MSRP of $19.99. Now, we have a bit more information. Konami recently released a mock-up image of the box, announced the official name will be Ghosts From the Past: The 2nd Haunting, and revealed what some of the cards in the set will be. We know that Crystal Beast Rainbow Dragon, Decode Talker Heatsoul, and Borrelend Dragon will be introduced in the set. We also know that there will be nine Ghost Rares including Cyber Dragon, Dark Magician Girl, and Blue-Eyes White Dragon. The box does feature a picture of Dark Armed Dragon which leads me to believe that it will also be a Ghost Rare in the set. What other Ghost Rares do you hope to see?
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

The Ascent gets transmogrification feature and CyberSec DLC

Neon Giant has delivered the first post-launch DLC for The Ascent on Xbox and Windows PC. The Cybersec DLC includes a number of items from CyberSec Mega, the largest mil-tech manufacturer and main supplier of CorpSec. For $4.99, players will receive two new weapons, a new tactical, four new pieces of armor, and four animated weapon skins.
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is Getting Brand New DLC This Month

The story of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning has been a turbulent one, with plenty of industry drama ensuring it lived, died, and was reborn in the near-decade since its initial release. Now, things are looking rosier in the RPG garden once more, as there’s an unexpected return journey to the...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Cool Stop-Motion STREET FIGHTER Fight Scene - Ryu VS Ryu

I’ve got a cool action-packed stop-motion Street Fighter short for you to watch that features a fight scene between two different versions of Ryu. The stop motion project was created by counter656 with REDBULL for the Street fighter game tournament. The video took about a month to make and and uses nearly 2500 pictures.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Skullgirls Umbrella DLC Launch Window Confirmed; New DLC Introduced

Skullgirls 2nd Encore is effectively underway into its Season Move of DLC. The groups at Future Membership, Hidden Variable, and Autumn Video games have launched one DLC character to this point, being Annie, and has had a second character in beta testing on PC, Umbrella. It’s truly that second character that we’re right here to speak about.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered’ Is Getting Free DLC

We’re already pretty hyped about the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, as I expect many of you are too. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is only about a week away from release and to celebrate its launch, Insomniac is getting in on the hype. The developer made both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales, and in appreciation of the new movie, it's adding some DLC to Spider-Man Remastered.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy