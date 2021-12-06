HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED Gets New BATMAN DLC

Last month, Konami announced a second Ghosts From the Past set of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards. Not much was known about the new set other than the fact it would be an all-foil set with each box having four 5-card packs and the chances of pulling a Ghost Rare will be twice as likely which has me happy. We also knew that it would release on April 24, 2022 with an MSRP of $19.99. Now, we have a bit more information. Konami recently released a mock-up image of the box, announced the official name will be Ghosts From the Past: The 2nd Haunting, and revealed what some of the cards in the set will be. We know that Crystal Beast Rainbow Dragon, Decode Talker Heatsoul, and Borrelend Dragon will be introduced in the set. We also know that there will be nine Ghost Rares including Cyber Dragon, Dark Magician Girl, and Blue-Eyes White Dragon. The box does feature a picture of Dark Armed Dragon which leads me to believe that it will also be a Ghost Rare in the set. What other Ghost Rares do you hope to see?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO