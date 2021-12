Wan Bridge, a Texas-based build-to-rent community builder and operator, announced it is developing its first build-to-rent community, Georgetown Heights, in Central Texas. Georgetown Heights will feature 50 three- and four-bedroom, two-story duplexes from 1,400-2,100 square feet, according to a news release. Wan Bridge is not able to predict when the development will be completed because of supply chain issues and material and labor shortages, but it aims to complete the first model home in February, according to a spokesperson.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO