Some teams make a good habit of turning the tables on their opponents as the clock ticks down, but Demarai Gray’s majestic goal against Arsenal was - somewhat amazingly - Everton’s first injury-time winner since spring 2010, against Fulham. Bizarrely, the Toffees goal scorer that day was none other than the man in the opposition dugout last night, Mikel Arteta. Being able to keep battling on beyond the regulation 90 minutes and finding the composure and energy to win the game at that late stage is a decent sign for any team.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO