Gambling addiction in Ireland: ‘It is everywhere you look, and it is big business’

Virgin Media O2 has completed the upgrade of its entire broadband network to hyperfast gigabit speeds, meaning it is now available to 15.5 million homes.Virgin Media’s Gig1 Gigabit broadband service offers average speeds of 1,130Mbps, which the company says is 22 times faster than the national average – which is just over 50Mbps.The upgrade has been completed in just over two years, the firm said, and helps deliver nearly two-thirds of the Government’s broadband target of bringing gigabit-capable speeds to a minimum of 85% of the UK by 2025, four years ahead of schedule.The need for faster internet speeds continues...
