UK: GambleAware launches £300k research project into minority communities experience of gambling harms

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / In response to the trend of a new paradigm of learning, digital learning, once viewed as an auxiliary option, has gradually become the mainstream of future education. To address this 'disruptive innovation' in education, National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, hosted the 2021 International Higher Education Symposium on December 7 from the perspectives of 'future talents,' 'interdisciplinary learning,' and 'strategic breakthroughs.' Scholars from different countries gathered together and explored the outlook of higher education in the new era with businesses. The objective was to spark innovative capacity across generations in the spirit of common good and mutual prosperity among industry, official, and academia.

EDUCATION ・ 8 HOURS AGO