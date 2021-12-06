ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Students from Blessed Sacrament School of Holyoke donate to 22News Toys for Tots

By WWLP Digital First
 4 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Toys for Tots drive is still underway and the Blessed Sacrament School of Holyoke dropped off plenty of toys for children in need Monday.

The school came with toys for all ages and genders to help make the holiday season bright for children across western Massachusetts. Our 22News crew was able to catch up with the school as they brought gifts into the 22News lobby.

Toys for Tots at 22News through Wednesday

“Times have been really tough for the past year and a half so people are struggling, so knowing that we can help others and make children happy at Christmas time is a wonderful thing that we can do.”

The 22News Toys for Tots drive ends on December 8 at 7 p.m.

