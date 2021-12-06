ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Man Who Got COVID-19 Omicron Variant After Anime Convention Says Being Vaccinated Lessened Severity

By IE Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter McGinn was one of the first people in the U.S. to test positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant after attending an anime convention in New York City. Now, he says that half the group he was regularly hanging out with during the trip — 15 people — have also gotten...

Anthony Griffin
18h ago

So he said being vaccinated lessened the severity... I guess the question is how does he know that unless he got the same variant without being vaccinated for comparison? I am not anti-vax or for the vax, but I keep seeing articles like this that really make no sense if you really think about it. Seems like their more advertisement for getting the vax.. 🤷‍♂️

135
The Bayou Oracle
14h ago

"Fully vaccinated man catches virus at event where everyone else was vaccinated. He credits the vaccine with the mild symptoms that the new variant is also causing in the unvaccinated".Fixed the headline.

33
Dorrit Sherman
8h ago

It seems the vaccine is causing more problems, we have Med that cure this virus.we should start using them. They are cheepers and affective !

16
