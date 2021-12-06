Chargers place leading wide receiver Keenan Allen on COVID-19 list

The Chargers placed Keenan Allen on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday.

The veteran wide receiver is vaccinated, meaning he can rejoin the team — if he’s asymptomatic — once he passes two tests at least 24 hours apart.

Vaccinated players who are symptomatic must return two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart and also be asymptomatic for 48 hours, according to the NFL’s protocols.

“He’s day-to-day right now,” coach Brandon Staley said, “and hopefully we’ll have some good news on him in the next few days.”

A vaccinated player who doesn’t produce two consecutive negative tests can return to his team after 10 days.

The 7-5 Chargers play the New York Giants on Sunday at SoFi Stadium and then have a Thursday night home game against Kansas City on Dec. 16.

Allen missed the Chargers’ 2020 season finale after he was placed on the COVID list.

He leads the team in catches (86) and receiving yards (929). On Sunday in Cincinnati , Allen scored two touchdowns and also threw a two-point conversion to quarterback Justin Herbert on a trick play.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa is expected to be at practice when the Chargers return to the field Wednesday, Staley said.

Bosa left the game against the Bengals in the first quarter to be evaluated for a head injury. He was cleared medically, but the Chargers opted to hold Bosa out as a precaution. He suffered two concussions last year.

Defensive tackle Justin Jones (ankle/knee) also was injured Sunday and will be “very limited” in practice this week, according to Staley.

With Jones hurting, the Chargers are close to getting Linval Joseph back along their defensive front. Joseph has been on the COVID list while also dealing with a shoulder issue, but Staley said he, too, is expected to return to practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. remains on the NFL’s concussion protocol but appears to be nearing his return.

Staley said running back Austin Ekeler has “a lot of bumps and bruises from the game” Sunday but also should be at practice Wednesday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .