ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

3 climate activists arrested while protesting removal of trees from East River Park

By Michelle Ross
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bh5lM_0dFiJISE00

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — About 1,000 trees are set to be destroyed and removed from East River Park as part of the city’s resiliency plan and climate activists are strongly pushing against it.

Three activists were arrested Monday morning in an attempt to delay construction by trying to stop the workers from building a fence. Summonses were issued as a result.

Emily Johnson and activists like her hope to save the land, which will see a makeover as part of the city’s East Side Coastal Resiliency Plan.

“This is a violent plan that will bulldoze 50 acres, kill 1,000 trees, harm people, cause death to people and it’s for a fake resiliency plan,” Johnson said.

Johnson is an American Indian from the Yup’ik Nation and feels a need to protect the indigenous land once home to the Lenape tribe, the tribe native to Manhattan.

Killing the trees, the group says, will remove what naturally filters the air on the Lower East Side, where asthma rates are high because of emissions from the FDR Drive.

The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation tells PIX11 News in part:

“As the city’s tree stewards and experts — they are our responsibility, we take their care seriously, and we do not remove them casually. ESCR will nearly double the number of trees in East River Park, with 50 different species that will provide shade and will withstand salt spray and the extreme weather that comes with climate change.”

The City Council voted on the plan in 2019 and it was approved.

The city also says the project will protect 100,000 residents in lower Manhattan — communities hard hit by Hurricane Sandy — from future storm surges and tidal flooding.

The Department of Design and Construction also telling PIX11 News:

“The project will return East River Park with a design drawn from years of community input, updating the 80-year-old park with new passive recreation and better access to the waterfront, transform parks and open spaces throughout lower manhattan and add 2,800 new trees to the park and surrounding neighborhoods.”

For Kay Prieto who grew up here and others in the area, experiences will soon just be memories if their hope to salvage the land doesn’t come true.

“My grandma raised me in this park and it means a lot to me, especially after losing her,” Prieto said. “I lost her, I lost the apartment I grew up in and now I’m losing the park I’m growing up in.”

Despite the arrests, advocates say it will not prevent them from coming out here in the weeks and months to come as they continue to protest against the city’s project.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Gridlock is coming to town: City traffic increases as holidays near

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Traffic counts are already showing 2021 has been a busier and more congested year, and with the holidays approaching, one not-so-exciting reality is also on the way: gridlock. Gridlock Alert Days, in particular, are common during the holiday season, when more visitors travel to the city. And as festive lights […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Sky-high Highbridge Tower opens for public tours in Washington Heights

A 155-year-old structure at Highbridge Park is open for tours uptown. Prepare to travel way above uptown.  The 200-foot structure towers above the Harlem River. About 179 steps bring visitors again to the top. Urban Rangers with the NYC Parks Department conduct sessions and tours at city sites.  Ranger Leanna Rodriguez is assigned to Manhattan locations.  “I […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
PIX11

NYC council can’t strike vote on menthol tobacco ban

NEW YORK — Word spread quickly Friday among New York City’s health and community advocates about the City Council’s potential failure to pass a bill banning menthol flavor tobacco products. For one community advocate, Shanequa Charles, the banning of menthol is personal. One reason, she said, is that her daughter “doesn’t have a grandma” due […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

3 seen on video drawing swastika in wet cement: NYPD

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Three people were caught on video drawing a swastika in wet cement on a Brooklyn sidewalk, police said. It happened on Dec. 3 at about 9:50 p.m. in front of a residential building at 2222 Ocean Avenue between Quentin Road and Avenue R, according to officials. After drawing the swastika in the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River East#East River Park#East Side#Hurricane Sandy#Protest Riot#American#Indian#Lenape#Department Of Parks#Recreation#Escr#The City Council
PIX11

City seizes two-dozen untraceable ‘ghost guns’ from Queens apartment

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — Dozens of firearms that have no serial numbers and are virtually untraceable were seized by New York City law enforcement, officials said Thursday, with a 20-year-old man now facing charges connected to them. They’re commonly referred to as “ghost guns.” In this case, Chaz McMillan, 20, is accused of printing plastic […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Hochul takes aim at homelessness: New legislation gets more families out of shelters, into their own homes

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed new legislation aimed at helping thousands of New York families leave shelters and avoid homelessness. “You can not walk the streets of New York without seeing this human catastrophe, this humanitarian crisis,” Hochul said. “We’ll deal with people who are homeless now, but how about stopping […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New Christmas tree rises from the ashes in front of Fox News headquarters

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A day after a man allegedly set a Manhattan Christmas tree on fire, people gathered to celebrate a replacement. The event was a symbol of resilience and courage, attendees said. A 50-foot, colorful tree replaced its burnt-out predecessor Thursday night. The previous tree was set on fire — the suspect in that […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

First-of-its-kind report released on AAPI health

FLUSHING, Queens — The New York City Department of Health released a first-of-its-kind report Friday on the health of Asians and Pacific Islanders in New York City. A similar report was released in 2017 on Latinos, and health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said this most recent report is to better account for health gaps among […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
PIX11

Businesswoman gets former train station back on track with ‘Bronxlandia’

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — After a decade of being empty, an old building along Hunts Point Avenue has a new story to tell. More than one hundred years ago, train passengers commuted through the facility off Bruckner Boulevard. Eventually, it closed in the 1930s and became a retail space. On Saturday, the location will begin […]
TRAFFIC
PIX11

Brooklyn teacher suffers critical injuries in hit-and-run: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn teacher suffered critical injuries when she was hit by a car Tuesday, according to police. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. near Union Street and Classon Avenue in Crown Heights, according to police. The vehicle struck 67-year-old high school teacher Dorothy Gargano and fled the scene eastbound on Union […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy