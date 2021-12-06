ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

China’s winter sports industry hopes Olympic Games yield white gold

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – China’s snow sports industry is pinning its hopes on people like Shi Haoping, 32, who takes to the slopes to de-stress from his job as head of an online education company. “This is such a physical activity, it relieves the pressure for me,” Shi said...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympic Games#Ski Areas#Winter Olympics#Zhangjiakou#Reuters#Shiba Inu#Chinese
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Switzerland
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
neworleanssun.com

Romanian Olympic official lauds China for green, sustainable Winter Games

BUCHAREST, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has made great efforts in order to hold a green Winter Olympics in 2022 amid a global COVID-19 pandemic, said Mihai Covaliu, president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) in a recent interview with Xinhua. "All our gratitude goes towards China for...
SPORTS
newsy.com

China Says Winter Olympics Will Take Place In February

The Winter Olympics are just a few months away. China says the Omicron COVID variant is a concern — but organizers are confident the Games will take place in February. China's foreign ministry spokesperson said because of the country's experience in controlling the spread of the virus, the Games will run smoothly and successfully.
SPORTS
whtc.com

Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS

BEIJING (Reuters) – Some of China’s major property developers are planning to issue asset-backed securities in the near term, a further sign that regulators are marginally broadening financial channels for developers amid Evergrande’s debt crisis. China Evergrande, wrestling with debts of more than $300 billion, said on Friday that there...
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

Olympics-China’s Zhangjiakou to deploy 655 hydrogen buses for 2022 Winter Games

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Zhangjiakou city will deploy 655 hydrogen-fuelled buses in the competition zone during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, the state-backed Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday. China, the world’s biggest greenhouse gases emitter, vowed to host a “green” Olympics by using high-technology to reduce carbon emissions.
SPORTS
whtc.com

Taiwan Nov exports seen surging for 17th month in a row: Reuters poll

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s exports likely rose for a 17th straight month in November, a Reuters poll showed, boosted by sustained demand for chips and technology, and ahead of the key end-of-year holiday shopping season. Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc, is...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Olympics-China’s men’s ice hockey team will participate at Beijing Games: IIHF

(Reuters) – Hosts China will participate in the men’s Olympic ice hockey event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Tuesday after having previously expressed concerns about the team’s quality. As the host nation, China is guaranteed a spot in every event at the...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Beijing Olympics 2022: White House announces diplomatic boycott of Winter Games

The United States will not be sending any diplomatic representatives to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. In an announcement from White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday, she said the administration is doing so to make a statement against human rights abuses that are taking place in China.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy