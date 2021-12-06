ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Penn National spinoff acquiring Live! Casino Philadelphia real estate as part of $1.81 billion transaction

By Laura Smythe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe $700 million Live! Casino and...

Ellie Mae vets form SPAC to acquire mortgage and real estate startups

A new blank check company whose management team has deep roots in financial software is looking for acquisition opportunities, with a focus on the mortgage and real estate verticals. Southport Acquisition Corp. on Friday priced an initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10 a unit, and plans to raise...
REAL ESTATE
PENN NATIONAL BUYS CONTROL OF SOUTH PHILLY’S LIVE! CASINO

The Cordish Cos., the Baltimore-based developer behind Live! Casino & Hotel in South Philly, Maryland and Power Plant Live!, will sell its three casino properties to a real estate investment trust that specializes in gaming sites. The $700 million Live! Casino Philadelphia opened in Feb. 2021. It has 208 hotel...
GAMBLING
Founders 3 Real Estate Services Recent Transactions

LCM Funds Real Estate LLC purchased the 32,900 SF light manufacturing flex property at 9333 N. 49th Street in Brown Deer from Xylem Water Solutions, Inc. Brett Deter and Scott Revolinski represented the Buyer. Upon purchase of the building, Xylem Water Solutions leased back a portion of the facility back from LCM Funds and Clearwater Industries, Inc. leased the balance of the property. Clearwater was also represented by Brett Deter and Scott Revolinski.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Cordish sells Live! Casino real estate assets for $1.8bn

New York-listed Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the real property assets of three casinos from affiliates of The Cordish Companies for $1.81bn. The strategic partnership will see GLPI acquire the real property assets of three of Cordish’s regional gaming assets; Live! Casino &...
GAMBLING
Nuveen Real Estate to acquire 24Storage in $230m public-to-private transaction

Nuveen Real Estate has acquired 24Storage, the second largest self-storage operator in Sweden, as it expands its European self-storage platform. Nuveen has acquired 92.4 percent of 24Storage via unconditional share purchase agreements and the subsequent launch on Nov. 29, 2021, of a mandatory public tender offer to acquire the remaining shares (and votes) to ultimately take 100 percent control of 24Storage. The acquisition has an enterprise value of approximately SEK 2.1 billion (€205 million/$230 million).
REAL ESTATE
Two Pa. casino properties purchased as part of $1.81B deal

Two casino properties, one in Pennsylvania and one in Maryland have been acquired for a whopping $1.81 billion. Gaming and Leisure Properties, which is based in Wyomissing, Berks County and is a spin-off of Penn National Gaming has acquired the properties of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, and Live! Casino Pittsburgh including applicable long-term ground leases from affiliates of The Cordish Companies, which is based in Baltimore. Cordish will immediately lease back all the properties, and continue to own, control and manage all the gaming operations at each facility.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
'Business as usual' after $1.8 billion transaction involving Westmoreland casino

After more than a year in operation, the Live! Casino Pittsburgh property at Westmoreland Mall is changing hands. In a $1.8 billion deal, Wyomissing-based Gaming and Leisure Properties in Berks County will acquire three properties owned by Baltimore-based The Cordish Cos., including Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and Live! Casino Pittsburgh. The properties will be leased back by Cordish, which will continue to own gaming operations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hobbies
Lifestyle
Economy
Gambling
Here’s when Penn National’s new casino will open along the Pa. Turnpike

Penn National Gaming has previously said that Hollywood Casino Morgantown would open by the end of the year. And it will. But not by much. The $111 million casino in Caernarvon Township, Berks County will open at noon, Dec. 22 pending final regulatory approvals. Hollywood Casino Morgantown is located at the intersections of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-176, and the Morgantown Expressway (Rt. 10).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gaming and Leisure Properties Goes on Holiday Real Estate Shopping Spree, Buys Live! Philadelphia and Two Other Casinos

Penn National Gaming ($PENN) did some Christmas shopping, but instead of an iPad, socks and air fryer they bought three Live! Casino properties for $1.81 billion. The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that Gaming and Leisure Properties, a spinoff of Penn National Gaming, purchased assets including long-term leases of three Cordish casino properties:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Blank Rome Welcomes Real Estate Partner in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Blank Rome LLP announced that J.J. Broderick recently joined the firm’s Philadelphia office as a partner in the Real Estate practice group. With more than 30 years of experience, J.J. is the most recent high-profile addition to the real estate team, which has recently expanded with leading partners Christy L. Reuter and Sonia Kaur Bain, of counsel Kerri L. Alessi, and associate Matthew J. Crawford. J.J. joins Blank Rome from Morgan Lewis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gaming and Leisure Properties acquires real estate assets for Live! casinos

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. said Monday that it entered into an agreement to acquire the real property assets of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and Live! Casino Pittsburgh from affiliates of The Cordish Companies for $1.81 billion. Cordish will immediately lease back all the...
GAMBLING
Franklin company acquires real estate tech business

Nationwide and in Middle Tennessee, investors are pumping money into technology aimed at the multifamily real estate industry. Two weeks ago, multifamily giant Walker & Dunlop invested in Nashville-based technology company Fortress Technology Solutions. Now, Omnia Partners, a Franklin-based group purchasing organization operating in both the public and private sectors,...
REAL ESTATE
Live Vicariously Through These 11 Real Estate Investing Shows

Do you dream of becoming a real estate investor? Whether you’re looking to flip a property or buy a fixer-upper for yourself, you can watch many TV shows for inspiration. Here are 11 shows that will teach you real lessons about purchasing real estate wisely without having to spend a dime.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Real estate transactions: Miami investor expands Houston apartment portfolio

Miami-based Elandis expanded its Houston holdings with the acquisition of Hudson & Crosby at Westchase, two apartment communities totaling 569 units at 2909 Hayes Road. Interior and exterior improvements are planned for the complexes, which were built in 1980. Elandis is a joint venture between the Libra Group and London-based M&G Investments.
HOUSTON, TX
KINGSTONE Real Estate acquires Ingolstadt residential and office property for a separate account mandate

KINGSTONE Real Estate has acquired a residential and office property in Ingolstadt, Germany, in an off-market transaction on behalf of its KINGSTONE Bavaria Süd (KBS) fund, a single-client institutional investment vehicle. The seller of the property, located at Münchner Strasse 45-49, with about 4,300 square meters (46,280 square feet) of rental space, is a private sellers’ association.
REAL ESTATE
OKC-area commercial real estate transactions

NAI Sullivan Group reports these real estate transactions:. • Iconic Industrial Development LLC paid $975,000 to Sean B. Ezell for a 6,712-square-foot industrial building on 4.3 acres at 2220 SE 18. Bob Sullivan with NAI Sullivan Group provided brokerage services. Closing was held at Oklahoma City Abstract & Title Co.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

