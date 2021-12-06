Penn National spinoff acquiring Live! Casino Philadelphia real estate as part of $1.81 billion transaction

Two casino properties, one in Pennsylvania and one in Maryland have been acquired for a whopping $1.81 billion. Gaming and Leisure Properties, which is based in Wyomissing, Berks County and is a spin-off of Penn National Gaming has acquired the properties of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, and Live! Casino Pittsburgh including applicable long-term ground leases from affiliates of The Cordish Companies, which is based in Baltimore. Cordish will immediately lease back all the properties, and continue to own, control and manage all the gaming operations at each facility.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO