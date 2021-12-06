ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodridge, IL

Families affected Woodridge tornado forced out of homes two weeks before Christmas

By Meghan Dwyer
 4 days ago

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — With just a few weeks until Christmas, families at a condo association in Woodridge must temporarily move out to repair tornado damage.

More than 50 families at the Woodridge Country Club Condo Association recently received a letter saying they must be out by Dec. 17 because the water service needs to be shut off for the winter months.

Back on June 20, the buildings were damaged when an EF-3 tornado hit Woodridge .

“It’s trauma upon trauma,” resident Henrietta Wamala said.

In the letter to residents, the association said there’s no other option. Due to the tornado, some of the buildings still have a temporary roof and residents told WGN News there is still debris that needs to be cleaned up.

“It is cold now. If they knew for months now that they needed to do this why didn’t they tell us ahead of time?” Wamala said.

Residents are still being asked to pay their mortgages and association fees as they find a temporary place to live. The association said the condos won’t be ready until spring 2022.

Woodridge created a direct assistance phone line, 630-719-2496, to assist residents.

“The giving spirit is strong in Woodridge, and my heart is aching for our Woodridge Country Club
neighbors going through such a difficult time right now – especially during the holiday season,” said
Mayor Gina Cunningham. “The Woodridge Neighbors Helping Neighbors initiative, in
close cooperation with non-profit partners, continues to support our neighbors that need it the most
following the tornado. Please, I encourage those needing help to contact the Village’s assistance line.
There is a resilient community in Woodridge that gladly helps our neighbors in need.”

White Sox
4d ago

That is Messed up! I would NOT pay my morgage for that short notice! I would consult with a Lawyer! And make that place pay for all expenses! They are Scamming!

IN THIS ARTICLE
WGN News

With catalytic converters thefts on the rise, replacement parts low in supply

CHICAGO  — Drivers in Chicago have reported several catalytic converter thefts over the holidays. While Chicago police are alerting residents to remain vigilant, a shortage of replacement parts is a growing concern. WGN spoke with Nancy Rodriguez, who revealed that she would be without a car for months, in addition to forking over thousands of dollars to replace her catalytic […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

