Raj Mistry, executive vice president of sales for Europe, Automation Anywhere

The anniversary year of BMW M will bring major changes in the top management in Garching. On January 1, 2022, Timo Resch will take over the position of Vice President Customer, Brand, Sales at BMW M GmbH. He will be responsible for the sales and marketing activities of the M brand. Resch previously held the same function for BMW Motorrad and he will succeed Thomas Felbermair, who has held this position since July 2019 and is leaving the company at the turn of the year at his own request.

