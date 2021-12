Chandler has the highest Asian population of any other Valley suburb, according to 2020 data available from the U.S. Census Bureau released in September, with 11.9% of the city’s population being Asian, a nearly 4% jump from 2010. Chandler Economic Development Director Micah Miranda said in five years, he expects Asian residents will make up nearly 13% of the city’s overall population.

