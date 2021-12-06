ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.2778; (P) 1.2816; (R1) 1.2888; …. No change in USD/CAD’s outlook as rise form 1.2286 is in progress despite some loss of upside momentum. Further rally...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8494; (P) 0.8505; (R1) 0.8520;. EUR/GBP’s rise from 0.8379 resumed by breaking 0.8549 and intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.8593 structural resistance. Sustained break there will be the first sign of larger bullish reversal and target 0.8656 resistance next. On the downside, break of 0.8487 support is needed to indicate completion of the rebound. Otherwise, near term outlook will stay cautiously bullish in case of retreat.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7129; (P) 0.7157; (R1) 0.7198;. Immediate focus is now on 0.7172 resistance in AUD/USD. Sustained break there should confirm short term bottoming at 0.6992. More importantly, whole corrective fall from 0.8006 might be finished too after defending 0.6991 key structural support. Stronger rise should then be seen to 55 day EMA (now at 0.7275). Firm break there will target 0.7555 resistance to confirm this bullish case. On the downside, however, firm break of 0.6991 will carry larger bearish implication and extend the down trend from 0.8006.
MARKETS
babypips.com

Daily Forex News and Watchlist: USD/CAD

Not a lot of top-tier reports scheduled today but a weekly jobless claims report from the U.S. just might confirm a short-term reversal for USD/CAD. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist looked at CAD/JPY’s flag formation ahead of the BOC’s decision. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid play!
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average again, USDJPY is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, break it, and continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 5/8.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Cad#Usd Cad Daily Outlook#Daily Pivots#Usd Cad#1 2894 2947#Ema
babypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: CAD/JPY

Can the BOC statement and crude oil rallies spur a bullish break for this pair?. Take a look at this continuation pattern I’m seeing on the hourly chart. But first, here are the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions:. Fresh Market Headlines & Economic Data:
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: USD/CAD, Gold

USD/CAD is heading higher after falling for 2 straight sessions. The pair tumbled 1.5% at the start of the week on the back of a stronger CAD as oil prices rallied 8%. Oil is edging lower today, pulling the loonie lower. Attention now turns to the BoC. The BoC is...
MARKETS
babypips.com

Chart Art: CAD Party With USD/CAD and AUD/CAD’s Setups

We’re all about the Loonie today because AUD/CAD and USD/CAD are showing us setups that should NOT be missed. Is it me, or is AUD/CAD ready for a Double Bottom breakout?. The pattern’s “neckline” is sitting at the .9020 zone, which means that an upside breakout could push the Aussie to the .9070 area near the 50% Fib retracement and November’s lows.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: USD/CAD

On Friday, the US released Non-Farm Payrolls at +210,000 vs an expectation of +550,000. Just as important, the Unemployment Rate fell from 4.6% to 4.2%, with an increase in the Participation Rate. However, the mixed jobs report shouldn’t really affect the outcome of next week’s FOMC meeting as there are two other issues that Fed will be focused on when they meet: Inflation and Omicron. On Friday, markets will get a look at November’s CPI data. The expectation for the headline print is 6.7%! The expectation for the Core print is 4.6%! The Fed targets 2% inflation! Last week, Powell threw in the proverbial towel when he testified before the Senate and Banking committee that he is retiring the word “transitory” to describe inflation. However, he still believes inflation will begin to move lower in the second half of next year. He also said the Fed may end tapering a few months earlier than planned. Omicron is the other variable the FOMC will be watching. Thus far, reports have been mixed regarding the severity of the coronavirus variant. Will the FOMC want to wait for more information before they decide if they’ll increase the pace of tapering bond purchases? Watch for further headlines this week.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD tests resistance zone

Since late Wednesday's trading session, the USD/CAD currency exchange rate has been testing the resistance of the 1.2830/1.2837 zone. Meanwhile, support was being provided by the 50-hour simple moving average and the zone that is located at the 1.2800 mark. In a scenario where the rate passes the resistance zone...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Trying to Peel Through Substantial Resistance

USD/CAD trading around resistance, may break through soon. Short-term wedge pattern break failing back to the upside. USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Trying to Peel Through Substantial Resistance. The other day I was discussing the rising wedge formation on the 4-hr chart and the confluence of resistance running over from July. The...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/JPY

EURUSD is trading at 1.1281; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1285 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1105. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1375. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1465.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD Talking Points:. The US Dollar remains in a near-term range very close to the yearly high. Tomorrow brings CPI into the mix and next week brings the FOMC, so there’s some significant drivers on the horizon for the USD. As looked at earlier this...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Elliott Wave Analysis: Be Aware of More Weakness

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

It’s a big week for global markets, and next week brings the Fed, all of which can make a pensive backdrop ahead of the holidays. With that said, stocks are lifting aggressively today in stark contrast to the pain that had shown last week. Those bearish drivers seemed to stack up, with the Omicron variant getting attention around the Thanksgiving holiday. Then last Tuesday Powell moved to take ‘transitory’ out of the Fed’s verbiage in a sign seen as a win for inflation.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD Weakened As Optimism Remains

The USD tended to weaken against a number of its counterparts yesterday as markets tended to show some optimism about the Omicron variant of the pandemic and its effects on the global economy yet uncertainty is still present. It’s characteristic how US stockmarkets sent out mixed signals amidst low volatility which underscored the situation of the markets yesterday. On the other hand safe havens such as JPY tended to remain in the retreat as they suffered even greater safe haven outflows, while commodity currency AUD capitalized some gains, while TRY marked new losses as Turkish President Erdogan supported low rates again. Overall we may see this switching between optimism and pessimism about the new variant to continue to affect the market’s fundamentally in the coming days leading safe havens and riskier currencies in different directions. Today we note the release of the weekly initial jobless claims figure, especially after the release of the disappointing NFP figure for November last Friday in order to get a sense on whether the US employment market continues to tighten.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears stepping in a daily resistance

The daily chart is showing the price had retraced 50% of the prior bullish impose in a correction and then continued to print a higher high. It has run int a wall of resistance and would be expected to pull back on the lower time frames before extending higher. The...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Starts Recovery, Key Resistance Nearby

AUD/USD started an upside correction from 0.7000. It broke an important declining channel with resistance near 0.7100 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is attempting a recovery wave above 1.1280 and 1.1300. GBP/USD spiked below 1.3200 and it remains at risk of more downsides. AUD/USD Technical Analysis. The Aussie Dollar started...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Shoots Higher Against CAD

The US dollar rallied significantly on Friday in a major “risk off” move. But the US dollar sold off against some currencies due to interest rates falling as traders jumped into the 10-year note. However, the Canadian dollar is also highly correlated to the oil market, which of course got absolutely crushed.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The situation with the currency pair remains unchanged as the downward movement during yesterday’s session was limited above the support zone at 1.1200. At the time of writing, the single European currency continues to rise in value against the U.S. dollar, with the most likely scenario remaining for a test of the resistance at 1.1300. However, the market sentiment remains neutral for the moment and the movement of the currency pair is very likely to remain bound within the range of 1.1260 – 1.1360. There is no planned economic news today that would affect investors’ sentiment.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy