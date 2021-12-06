USD/CAD Daily Outlook

On Friday, the US released Non-Farm Payrolls at +210,000 vs an expectation of +550,000. Just as important, the Unemployment Rate fell from 4.6% to 4.2%, with an increase in the Participation Rate. However, the mixed jobs report shouldn’t really affect the outcome of next week’s FOMC meeting as there are two other issues that Fed will be focused on when they meet: Inflation and Omicron. On Friday, markets will get a look at November’s CPI data. The expectation for the headline print is 6.7%! The expectation for the Core print is 4.6%! The Fed targets 2% inflation! Last week, Powell threw in the proverbial towel when he testified before the Senate and Banking committee that he is retiring the word “transitory” to describe inflation. However, he still believes inflation will begin to move lower in the second half of next year. He also said the Fed may end tapering a few months earlier than planned. Omicron is the other variable the FOMC will be watching. Thus far, reports have been mixed regarding the severity of the coronavirus variant. Will the FOMC want to wait for more information before they decide if they’ll increase the pace of tapering bond purchases? Watch for further headlines this week.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO