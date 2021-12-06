ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Catalytic converter theft: Can a simple piece of equipment keep it from being stolen?

By Sam Campbell, Elise Haas, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGWM2_0dFiHBCj00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An auto expert in Oregon is sharing advice on how car owners can battle a wave of catalytic converter thefts that have been driving motorists crazy.

Heather Ogawa, an automotive advisor with Affordable Tire in Portland, said she started noticing an uptick in the stolen car parts just as the pandemic began, in the early spring of 2020.

Catalytic converters from Honda Element and Toyota Prius models were among the first targeted, she said, but every car is on the chopping block.

“Any car is a target because there’s metal in every catalytic converter,” Ogawa said.

Here’s why thieves are stealing catalytic converters

While garages are the best form of protection, not everyone has the option of storing their vehicle in one.

For those drivers, Ogawa suggests investing in a catalytic converter guard.

“It’s worth it if you don’t have a garage,” she said. “We’ve had the same cars come in two or three times with stolen catalytic converters with no guards on them, insurance keeps paying out and insurance rates go up — and they’re probably going to, with the cost of constant theft.”

The protectors can cost up to several hundred dollars, but pale in comparison to the alternative; replacing an entire catalytic converter can cost around $3,000.

Video shows semi-truck dragging car down Illinois highway

Ogawa said the guards aren’t impenetrable, but they provide a huge obstacle to would-be thieves.

“From what we can see, there’s probably a 95% to 100% success rate for drivers who do have a catalytic converter guard on,” she said. “It slows them down to the point that even if they tried, you could probably catch it before it occurs.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

York Co. suspects stole thousands of pieces of mail from 2K+ victims: Sheriff

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects in York county have been arrested and are accused of stealing thousands of pieces of mail from over 2,000 victims, the local sheriff said Saturday. 34-year-old Charlotte resident Jennings Keziah and 28-year-old Gastonia resident Tressa Baucom both face multip[le charges including credit card and identity theft […]
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy