How Custom Beauty Brands Are Shaping A More Accessible Industry

At this point, we should all know that you can’t trust every video you come across on TikTok. Especially in the beauty category, there are a lot of potential risks involved when it comes to your face and your self-confidence, for that matter. The risks range from the innocuous (simply looking ridiculous) to the much more serious, like long term damage. But as trends and hacks spread virally across the internet, so do mishaps and warnings, including from Australian Big Brother star Tilly Whitfield. “This is the result of attempting to remove scarring I inflicted on myself trying to replicate an at-home beauty procedure I saw on a TikTok video 2 months before big brother,” Whitfield wrote in the caption of a post sharing her scarring from trying at-home freckle tattooing and subsequent attempts to fix it herself. “Please please don’t try any ‘DIY’ or ‘at home’ beauty procedures,” she warns.

