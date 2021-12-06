ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

How Custom Beauty Brands Are Shaping A More Accessible Industry

By Chloe Toscano
NYLON
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was 20 years old I was involved in a Vespa crash. My left arm took the impact and wound up paralyzed from the elbow to the fingertips. Now, I rely on my right arm, a lot of patience, and some creative adaptations to do literally everything. I've always loved...

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales on Star-Founded Skincare, Makeup Brands and More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren’t just for scoring deep discounts on tech upgrades and wardrobe updates — beauty lovers can also stock up on winter skincare staples and cosmetics ahead of the chilly season and holiday event circuit. Prestige beauty retailers including Bluemercury, Dermstore, Soko Glam, Space NK, Sephora, Ulta and Violet Grey are all offering major markdowns on labels loved by Hollywood (Dr. Barbara Sturm, Augustinus Bader and Tata Harper, to name a few) and brands founded by stars and insiders (think Rihanna’s Fenty, facialist Joanna Vargas and Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics, among others). And luxury department stores...
MAKEUP
Byrdie

Beauty Maximalism Is Back, and These Brands Are Proof

Beauty Maximalism Is Back, and These Brands Are Proof. Hot chocolate, creamy woolen knits, ochre leaves—cold weather is an ode to earth tones. That said, while fall/winter palettes are certainly going strong, this season's beauty offerings feel different. At NYFW, fresh-faced looks were eclipsed by sculptural hair and colorful eyeshadow smudged to the brow. On TikTok, Twiggy-esque, intentionally clumpy lashes are going viral, and it seems as though we’ve unilaterally agreed that we’re riding out 2021 with a statement lip.
SKIN CARE
beautypackaging.com

Which Pandemic Beauty Trends Will Shape Beauty in 2022?

Without a doubt, 2020 was a year of chaos and disjointedness that was certainly felt by the beauty industry. Well over a year-and-a-half into work-from-home or hybrid working models, many of us adjusted to our new worlds through video conferencing. While some beauty sectors like male-oriented cosmetics grew exponentially, overall,...
SKIN CARE
The Drum

How brands can build on their past to shape their future

For heritage brands undergoing a transformation, the key to realizing a new future may be found in leveraging the past, writes Oxford University Press’s head of brand and digital communications Tamira Hamam. To the relief, and great fortune, of marketers and brand strategists everywhere, brand building is no longer an...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terri Bryant
dmagazine.com

The Best Custom Photo Puzzle Brands

Custom photo puzzles have been around for some time now and have been a reliable gift option for many people. If you are looking for a sentimental gift to give to a loved one or just to purchase for yourself, photo puzzles are one of the most popular items to invest in! When buying a custom photo puzzle, you are able to upload any picture of your choice and the brand will design it for you! Custom photo puzzles are not only heartwarming items to give, but they are also a fun activity to put together with friends and family. They are perfect gifts for all ages and any special occasion.
LIFESTYLE
arcamax.com

How customer reviews have shaped buying habits over time

How customer reviews have shaped buying habits over time. Shopping habits have changed dramatically over the last several decades. In the '80s and '90s, shopping malls and big-box retailers reigned supreme. Outside of catalog and mail-order shopping optionsconsumers had little choice but to venture out to stores to complete their purchases—and it wasn’t unusual for teenagers, couples, and families to spend their weekends browsing the chain stores at the local mall. Without competition from online retailers, brick-and-mortar shops were able to readily (and repeatedly) attract the coveted foot traffic they needed to turn a profit.
ECONOMY
NYLON

The 10 Worst TikTok Beauty Trends of 2021

At this point, we should all know that you can’t trust every video you come across on TikTok. Especially in the beauty category, there are a lot of potential risks involved when it comes to your face and your self-confidence, for that matter. The risks range from the innocuous (simply looking ridiculous) to the much more serious, like long term damage. But as trends and hacks spread virally across the internet, so do mishaps and warnings, including from Australian Big Brother star Tilly Whitfield. “This is the result of attempting to remove scarring I inflicted on myself trying to replicate an at-home beauty procedure I saw on a TikTok video 2 months before big brother,” Whitfield wrote in the caption of a post sharing her scarring from trying at-home freckle tattooing and subsequent attempts to fix it herself. “Please please don’t try any ‘DIY’ or ‘at home’ beauty procedures,” she warns.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dmagazine.com

Custom Pet Portraits: 15 Best Canvas Brands

For as long as we can remember, our pets have always been an important part of our family life. They help provide us with feelings of joy and comfort in our homes whenever we need them the most. Many people choose to purchase a canvas of their pets for several reasons, whether that be because of a beloved pet who has passed or just adding it to the family portrait wall in their home.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Beauty Products#Customer Loyalty#Product Design#Vespa#Shespoke#Shespeaker
martechseries.com

Custom Content Graphs Help Improve Brand Relatability

Most effective ad campaigns have one thing in common — they’re relatable. When your consumers relate to your messaging, they’ll pay attention. If your content doesn’t connect with their lives, it makes it nearly impossible for them to engage with your message and brand. Recent research...
ECONOMY
eMarketer

How D2C brands are diversifying consumer experience to disrupt the retail industry

How D2C brands are diversifying consumer experience to disrupt the retail industry. According to eMarketer’s forecast, US direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecommerce sales will reach $151.20 billion in 2022, an increase of 16.9% compared to this year. And while D2C purchasing will only account for 2.5% of total retail sales in the year ahead, these brands have challenged and successfully disrupted the retail industry by diversifying consumer experience.
RETAIL
bizjournals

P&G acquiring influencer-founded beauty brand

Procter & Gamble has signed an agreement to acquire a hair care brand founded by a beauty influencer. P&G (NYSE: PG) will acquire Ouai, a lifestyle brand with products in hair and body founded by Jen Atkin, who the New York Times' named as the most influential hair stylist in the world and one of WWD's most powerful women in beauty. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
HAIR CARE
The Drum

Brands with purpose: how to create more meaning in the world

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. The future is now: tomorrow’s mindfulness-driven workforce wants to dedicate their time to an organization that stands for something actionable in the world.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Fashion
whowhatwear

How Éva Goicochea, Founder of Intimacy Brand Maude, Is Modernizing The Industry

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who’ve made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Revieve® Launches AI Makeup Advisor to Help Brands and Retailers Deliver a Personalized Digital Beauty Experience Spanning the Customer Journey

Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, today announced the launch of its AI Makeup Advisor. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Martin Wilson, Co-founder and Director at Bright. “Not only is it...
MAKEUP
NYLON

19 Nostalgic Gift Ideas For The Ultimate Y2K Fashion Fan

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. Next up: All things Y2K fashion gifts to give to the early-2000s-obsessed aesthete in your life. If there's one thing that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
coveteur.com

The Wellness & Beauty Experts Driving the Industry Forward

Beauty gurus are fixtures in our society—they're the names we turn to for tips, tricks and trends. But a crop of new experts around the country are carving out a new exciting space for themselves with everything from innovative work-outs to non-toxic hair treatments. Here, we share a handful of names that are changing the game in the beauty and wellness space. We suggest booking sooner rather than later.
SKIN CARE
WWD

Huda Beauty Named Biggest Beauty Brand of 2021

Click here to read the full article. Huda Beauty is the top beauty brand of 2021. This is according to a new report from Cosmetify, a beauty data platform, which determined the most popular beauty brands this year by looking at social media followings and engagement and Google searches.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Inside the Nespresso x Chiara Ferragni Temporary Café in Milan Huda Beauty — which was founded by beauty influencer Huda Kattan in 2018 and has since expanded with other complementary brands like fragrance brand Kayali, skin care label Wishful and others — also received the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
youbeauty.com

Thought-Provoking Beauty Brands

Beauty brands can no longer launch without some concept beyond “this is skincare” or “this is makeup.” With the beauty space so packed that even the most prominent beauty lovers cannot possibly get their hands on everything, brands need to stand out from the crowd. They need to do something to define themselves. Not even quality products do it anymore. To even get consumers interested in a beauty line, there has to be something beyond the norm. Whether it is killer packaging, vegan ingredients, or being eco-friendly, something needs to attract buyers.
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

The Crossover Between Beauty and Sneaker Brands Is the Latest Trend

If you take a look at your favorite celebrities, many of them have a beauty brand. However, the latest business trend seems to be combining those beauty brands with sneaker collaborations. Known as one of the most versatile people in the entertainment industry, Pharrell Williams is constantly testing the limits...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

What’s Next for 3D in Fashion…And What Brands Must Demand from the Technology

If one were to spend the day on LinkedIn, or reading fashion publications online, you would walk away believing that the entire industry uses 3D at a very mature level. A recent review of LinkedIn showed several posts from users highlighting photorealism, animation and even 3D avatars that appeared very close to human. Any small company, or even large company that has not adopted 3D yet, would look at these posts and feel “left out,” prompting the need to chase 3D adoption at all costs. Although it is true that many companies have implemented 3D in their workflows over the past...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy