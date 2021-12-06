Wolverine Confidential podcast: Michigan football is Big Ten champions

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions said they were savoring the chance to play spoiler down the stretch, and that’s what they did against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Minnesota (5-7) was clinging to life to its playoff spot, then lost 29-27 at the buzzer to the winless Lions. Dan Campbell’s crew has a chance to do that again in Week 14, heading to Denver to face the Broncos (6-6). The AFC postseason picture is a trip, with the .500 Broncos sitting as the No. 12 seed heading into the weekend. There are five six-win teams in the AFC at this point of the season, with three teams tied at 7-5 on the inside of the playoff picture.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO