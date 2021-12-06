ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Wolverine Confidential podcast: Michigan football is Big Ten champions

By Aaron McMann
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
Michigan reclaimed glory Saturday night in Indianapolis, routing Iowa to win the Big Ten championship and reach the College Football Playoff. MLive’s...

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson wins Lombardi Award

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson took home some hardware on Wednesday night in Houston. The standout defensive end was named the winner of the Rotary Lombardi Award, given to the nation’s best offensive or defensive lineman, or linebacker, who, in addition to outstanding performance and ability on the field, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.
2022 NFL draft: 5 quarterbacks to watch for the Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions would pick first as things stand and have long-term questions under center, so it’s time to get familiar with five quarterback prospects who could make sense in April’s draft. This marks the first of our prospect positional preview, with running backs slated for next week.
Dungeon of Doom podcast: Graham Glasgow talks leaving Detroit, working out with Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are undefeated since MLive’s new “Dungeon of Doom” podcast launch, and we’re back with another great guest. Graham Glasgow, now with the Denver Broncos, spent four seasons with the Lions after spending four years in Ann Arbor at the University of Michigan. He was a third-round pick to Detroit in 2016, then went on to miss only one game while with the Lions, logging more than 800 snaps at right guard, left guard and center while serving as an underrated durable and versatile piece on those offensive lines. At one point, the offensive lineman played 2,107 consecutive snaps without leaving the field.
Lions at Broncos fantasy preview: Who to start, who to sit and sleepers to watch in Week 14

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (1-10-1) and Denver Broncos (6-6) meet in Week 14, featuring two struggling offenses trying to find and keep their groove. Detroit’s passing attack enjoyed its best showing of the season last week, with quarterback Jared Goff earning NFC offensive player of the week honors in the win. Goff completed 25 of 41 passes for 296 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The Lions quarterback led the offense down the field on the final drive, throwing a walk-off touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown for the win.
Ready to race in the snow? Northern Michigan hosting winter triathlon in early 2022

GAYLORD, MICH. -- Michigan athletes won’t have to wait until the return of warm weather to get their triathlon fix. Officials this week announced the new Gaylord All Outdoors Tri-45 Winter Triathlon, scheduled to be held Sunday, February 6, 2022. The Tri-45 consists of a 5k cross-country ski on groomed trails, an off-road 10k fat-tire mountain bike, and a 5k run on mixed roads and trails.
Looking ahead: Denver Broncos fighting for their playoff lives against Detroit Lions in Week 14

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions said they were savoring the chance to play spoiler down the stretch, and that’s what they did against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Minnesota (5-7) was clinging to life to its playoff spot, then lost 29-27 at the buzzer to the winless Lions. Dan Campbell’s crew has a chance to do that again in Week 14, heading to Denver to face the Broncos (6-6). The AFC postseason picture is a trip, with the .500 Broncos sitting as the No. 12 seed heading into the weekend. There are five six-win teams in the AFC at this point of the season, with three teams tied at 7-5 on the inside of the playoff picture.
Detroit Lions, who remain one of NFL’s best against the spread, are touchdown-plus underdogs vs. Broncos

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions, fresh off their first win of the season, are touchdown-plus underdogs against the Denver Broncos in Week 14 action. Oddsmakers have the Broncos (6-6) favored by 8.5 to 9.5 points, with the over/under total at 42 points. The line opened at seven points and has grown with the Lions (1-10-1) dealing with flu-like symptoms through the building.
