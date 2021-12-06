North Texas to receive grants from DOJ to help reduce rape test kit backlog

Millions of dollars are coming to North Texas to help reduce the rape test kit backlog. The grants come from the Department of Justice as part of the Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction Program.

Dallas County is receiving more than a million dollars. Tarrant County is getting $400,000, and the city of Fort Worth is getting nearly $415,000 dollars. UNT's Health Science Center will receive nearly $456,000 dollars.

Senator John Cornyn announced the grants saying as long as rape test kits sit untested authorities are failing the victims they have sworn to protect.

