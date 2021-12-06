ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube Music’s 2021 Recap is Ready for You

droid-life.com
 5 days ago

Spotify has its Unwrapped each year for users, so of course, YouTube Music wants its users to have something fun, too. With that said,...

www.droid-life.com

Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Music Videos Removed From YouTube

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has proven himself to be one of the most bankable young stars in the rap game, with a loyal legion of fans who religiously support his single, music video, and album releases—making the recent purge of the music videos published on his YouTube page even more peculiar. The Baton Rouge native has racked up over nine billion views combined on his YouTube page to date. Yet, his manager, Alex Junnier, has accused YouTube of failing to properly advertise and support YoungBoy’s Sincerely, Kentrell album. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks) While...
Phone Arena

YouTube TV arrives on Xfinity Flex

Comcast’s Internet customers will be happy to know that YouTube TV is now available on the Xfinity Flex. Starting today, new and existing YouTube TV customers can access the service on Flex by saying “YouTube TV” into the Xfinity Voice Remote or by clicking on the new YouTube TV app.
#Youtube Music#Music Video#Jazz#Recap
droid-life.com

Here’s a Peek at YouTube With a Material You Redesign

Above in the header image, you're getting an early look at what the YouTube app may look like when/if it receives a Material You makeover. As we already know, Google has been busy pushing Material You...
gitconnected.com

7 YouTube Channels That You Must Subscribe To If You Are A Java Developer

These channels are highly recommended if you want to learn everything about Java, its frameworks, and its ecosystem. I have been working in software development for over 6 years now. I have worked on several technologies for building enterprise applications. However, I have noticed that for developing enterprise applications, Java is still one of the most preferred programming languages for application development.
CNET

No Spotify? Get your Wrapped year in review on Apple Music, YouTube Music or Tidal

It's the first week of December, and so that means your friends, family and everybody in between will begin sharing their end-of-the-year music recap on social media, thanks to Spotify Wrapped. But even if you don't have Spotify -- or you have other music streaming services as well -- you can also show off your music listening history for the year. That includes top songs, artists and albums in a series of colorful visuals that are specifically designed to share on social media.
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

YouTube Music Gets Sweet New ‘Recently Played’ Widget

YouTube Music users running Android 12 can check out a sweet new Recently Played widget, thanks the latest app update that's now rolling out. As its name suggests, the widget shows album art for recently played music, with a few size options available, too.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

All the Music Videos on NBA YoungBoy's YouTube Channel Have Been Deleted

All of the music videos on YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s YouTube channel have been deleted. The reason for the clearing was not revealed, and neither YouTube nor NBA YoungBoy’s team have addressed the situation as of writing. Reports state that the Baton Rouge rapper’s videos had more than nine billion views combined and featured almost his entire catalog; NBA YoungBoy is fond of dropping tracks on YouTube rather than other streaming services as he built a loyal fanbase on YouTube.
chromeunboxed.com

Youtube’s “Listening controls” feature now available to give you that podcast feel

Youtube recently received a new “Podcast Lead” who has been tasked with cleaning up the experience for podcasting listening and watching on the platform. Kai Chuk, an individual with over 10 years of experience at Google, has been planning something big with his team since then, and with rumors of Youtube absorbing Google Podcasts in time, it’s hard not to get excited.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Headlines

YouTube Premium: Everything You Need To Know

We all know about YouTube and likely use it every single day. But what about YouTube Premium? That’s YouTube’s paid, subscription service, and it’s not as popular as YouTube itself is. Which is not a surprise, since it is paid. But what all is included in YouTube Premium, and what exactly is it?
allkpop.com

The most-watched videos and music videos on YouTube in South Korea

IU and Lim Young Woong are receiving much love from fans in South Korea through their YouTube content. On December 2, YouTube Korea released the rankings of the most-watched videos in South Korea and revealed that IU's 'Killing Voice' video from 'Dingo Music,' received the most number of views. This...
THEATER & DANCE
Android Central

YouTube Music is slowly rolling out its Spotify Wrapped clone for 2021

YouTube Music Year in Review has started rolling out for some users. It will apparently appear for users with more than 10 hours of listening. Spotify Wrapped has effectively taken over the world in its absence. While everyone is busy posting their Spotify Wrapped stats everywhere you look, YouTube Music...
ENTERTAINMENT
Android Headlines

The YouTube App Is Testing Out Material You

Material You is spreading its influence across all of Google’s apps, as Android 12 is reaching more devices. We’ve all been waiting for YouTube to get this change, and, according to the Google News Telegram Channel, our wait might soon come to an end. We’re starting to see the Material You Influence in the YouTube app for Android.
droid-life.com

Google and Roku Reach Deal to Keep YouTube Around

The months-long public battle between Google and Roku has come to an end this week, a day before Google was set to remove YouTube from the streaming TV platform. With an agreement reached, not only will YouTube remain on Roku, YouTube TV should return as well.
