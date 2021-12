Anyone else struggling to comprehend exactly what happened yesterday? Me too. Here are five thoughts living rent free in my mind about yesterday’s Eagles loss. The player catching the most heat on this cold winter morning is undoubtedly Jalen Reagor. Two horrendous drops which he called uncharacteristic cost the Eagles a victory and unfortunately, there’s no other way to slice it. The team should’ve put the game away long before that point, but Reagor has struggled to do anything of note as of late and the plays he does make an impact on ultimately turn out to end in the most disappointing way possible.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO