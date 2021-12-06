ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Westerman talks inflation, infrastructure

By Mallory Brooks
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With constant shifting sands on the political landscape in Washington D.C., Congressman Bruce Westerman sat down with Mallory Brooks to talk about his movements with the Arkansas delegation in giving voice to the Natural State.

Westerman discusses infrastructure and recent international boycotts and their impact on Arkansas.

He also takes on the topics of what is behind the recent rise and fall of gas prices, his thoughts on President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better Bill’, and improvements to state energy resources in the area of cyber-security.

The full interview can be viewed in the player above.

