Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake Withdraws Grammy Nominations

The Boy has officially withdrawn his two Grammy nominations according to Variety.

Sources say it was Drake’s decision to withdraw his nomination for Best Rap Album for his ‘Certified Lover Boy’ and Best Rap Performance for his song ‘Way 2 Sexy’ (feat. Future and Young Thug)

To Drake’s core fans, this may not be a big surprise. The Toronto born rapper has been very vocal in the past about his contentious relationship with the Academy. A year ago, he suggested they be replaced with “something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.” That suggestion came after the Grammys failed to give the Weeknd any nominations despite him having one of the top albums and singles of 2020.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after,” he wrote in his Instagram Story.

We are now wondering if Drake’s decision to withdraw will have a domino effect on some of the other nominees as well.

Have Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Had A Change Of Heart?

Looks like Miguel and his wife may have had a change of heart when it comes to matters of their heart. The two have been together almost two decades but reportedly called it quits back in September. The statement sent to PEOPLE months back stated, “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well.”

New eyewitness sources claim the two were recently spotted together enjoying a romantic dinner at Bavel in Downtown Los Angeles. No official word from the couple but insiders speculate the split is off and they are back ON!

Aw fingers crossed that distance really did make the heart grow fonder and that love brings the two back together. They have been together over 10 years before getting married in 2018.

