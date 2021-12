PORTLAND (WGME) – The high school basketball season tips off Friday night. In girls AA North, the Cheverus Stags should be one of the teams to beat. The Stags will open up against Bangor at home on Friday night. Cheverus has a veteran group this season lead by five seniors and some terrific underclassmen. The Stags went 9-1 last season, but there were no playoffs. This year the Stags feel like they have some unfinished business and are glad to be back on the court with fans in the stands.

