Immigration

An Internal Document Shows DHS Officials Advised Against Haitian Deportations, Fearing They Could Violate Human Rights Obligations

By Hamed Aleaziz
buzzfeednews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Homeland Security’s civil rights office raised an internal warning to immigration and border officials that deporting Haitians to their volatile home country risked violating US civil and human rights obligations and advised them against the practice in late August, according to an internal document obtained by BuzzFeed...

www.buzzfeednews.com

