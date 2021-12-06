An Internal Document Shows DHS Officials Advised Against Haitian Deportations, Fearing They Could Violate Human Rights Obligations

Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and an assertive China were top of the agenda as G7 foreign ministers met in Britain on Saturday, with calls for a united front against authoritarianism. The two-day gathering of top diplomats from the world's richest nations in Liverpool, northwest England, is the last in-person gathering of Britain's year-long G7 presidency, before it hands over the baton to Germany. Discussions were focused on Russia's build-up of troops on Ukraine's border, confronting China, limiting Iran's nuclear ambitions and addressing the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar. "We need to come together strongly to stand up to aggressors who are seeking to limit the bounds of freedom and democracy," British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said as she formally opened the talks, without mentioning specific countries.

