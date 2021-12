Clark Questions the American Way in Superman and Lois Season 2 Trailer. It’s been a point of controversy for most modern iterations of Superman, so why should The CW’s be any different? Loyalty to truth, justice, and the American way takes a hit in a more globally connected world. Superman, after all, wants to save everyone. When he first arrived in comics, most Americans believed that of their country too. Nowadays, maybe not so much. And in the latest Superman and Lois season 2 trailer, Superman must insist on being a global hero. As opposed to one who primarily serves the U.S. military, the way General Lane would prefer.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO