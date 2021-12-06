ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

You're Not Eating Enough Fat If This Happens To You

By Anne Taylor
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fat can have a bad reputation, but it's necessary for a healthy body. Here's what happens when you don't get enough in your...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
elissagoodman.com

Protein: Are You Consuming Enough?

Have you noticed that protein is one of the more divided nutrition topics as of late? Everyone has their own opinion on how much, when, and what kind of protein you should be eating. Don’t get me wrong—I always encourage my clients to take charge of their health and do what feels right for their bodies. But I also know how confusing all the contradicting information can be. Here’s the truth: there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to protein intake. How much your body needs ultimately depends on your stage of life, current exercise level, state of health, and more.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Fats#Body Fat#Saturated Fats#Processed Foods#Eating Well
EatThis

The #1 Worst Breakfast to Eat If You Have Diabetes, Says Dietitian

Over 10.5% of the U.S. population has been diagnosed with diabetes as of 2020, and over 34.5% of U.S. adults are prediabetic, making diabetes an extremely serious issue for Americans today. Although fixed factors like age, genetics, and environment can affect your chances of getting diabetes, things like high blood...
NUTRITION
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Best Oatmeal to Eat to Lower Cholesterol, Says Dietitian

If your doctor has ever told you that you have high cholesterol, they likely gave you specific instructions on the types of foods to eat to lower it. Maybe a high-fiber cereal, nuts and seeds, legumes, fibrous fruits and vegetables, and of course, whole grains. One of the whole grains that's likely on the list is oatmeal, which studies do show can help lower your cholesterol.
NUTRITION
shefinds

8 Lean Proteins Experts Say You Should Eat To Burn Fat More Quickly

With the rise in popularity of high-protein, low-carb diets has come a focus on eating meat and non-meat sources of protein as much as possible. But an emphasis on protein, protein, protein can lead individuals to lose sight of fat content, which is so important as well. Finding lean, or low-fat, sources of protein to eat daily can help support fat burning, as well as overall weight loss and health, leading nutrition experts told us.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
FIRST For Women

Eat More of This Popular Fruit to Heal Your Gut and Lower Your Cholesterol

Grapes are one of my favorite fruits to snack on. I pick out the perfect bite and revel in the pop of juicy taste and, sometimes, crunchy texture. I figured the fruit had some general health benefits (all fruits have to, right?) but never looked much into it. That’s why I was pleased to read this new study that found my fruit of choice can help heal your gut, which means eating grapes everyday is good for you!
NUTRITION
EatThis

Eating Habits to Avoid If You're Pre-Diabetic, Says Dietitian

Upwards of 30% of Americans are considered pre-diabetic, and most of them don't even know it. Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar is elevated, but not high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Blood sugars can hang out in the prediabetes range for years before being detected. You can assess your risk through the American Diabetes Association Risk Test.
FITNESS
healththoroughfare.com

Eat These Foods To Get Vitamin D In Your Diet

Vitamin D is a chemical that humans can’t make themselves – we have to get it from the food we eat, or from our skin when we’re exposed to sunlight. An estimated one billion people worldwide are deficient in vitamin D, which leaves them at higher risk of developing conditions such as osteoporosis, cancer and heart disease. But there are plenty of foods you can eat that will help boost your levels.
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

The 5 Best Foods to Eat When You're Stressed

Your day is chugging along just fine — and then you receive ​that​ email. Or maybe you're in a particularly busy season of life and your daily stress levels are higher than normal. One way you may choose to soothe your stress: with a snack. Or maybe takeout. Let's be...
HEALTH
EatThis

What Taking Vitamin C Every Day Does to Your Body

Vitamin C, aka L-ascorbic acid, is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and also available as a dietary supplement, explains the National Institutes of Health—but do you know what taking vitamin C every day does to your body? According to Darren Mareiniss, MD, FACEP, Emergency Medicine Physician at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, the vitamin is essential to every diet—and knowing what taking vitamin C every day does to your body is important. "Vitamin C is naturally present in many foods and is not synthesized by the body," he explains to Eat This, Not That! Health. "It must be ingested." Food sources of vitamin C include citrus fruits, peppers, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, cantaloupe, potatoes, strawberries, and spinach. However, some people prefer taking it in supplement form. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NUTRITION
thebeet.com

Should You Eat Breakfast If You’re Trying to Lose Weight? Experts Weigh in

When it comes to losing weight, you’ve got numerous strategies that you know work, including: Eating more plant-based foods. Exercising more. Getting more sleep. and cutting out junk food, simple carbs, and alcohol. Once you've checked those boxes a looming question remains: What about breakfast? Should we eat early upon waking, or start the day by elongating our window of fasting, pushing off our first meal until later?
DIETS
FIRST For Women

Food Made With This Ingredient May Be the Cause of Your Constant Gut Issues

Does it feel like you’re always dealing with stomach issues? The constant swelling and soreness can feel downright demoralizing. No matter how careful you are, or how hard you try, inflammation can flare up and leave you uncomfortable. While we know our diets can be part of the cause, it’s hard to know which exact foods to avoid when we want to tame chronic gut inflammation. But a new study might offer more insight into why certain foods — like ice cream, some soups, and drinks — cause it.
CANCER
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy