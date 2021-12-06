ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Kentucky House Democrats discuss bonus pay for essential workers

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky House Democrats met today to discuss bonus pay for essential workers, and they held a meeting open to the public.

Looking for the best way to reward frontline and essential support workers who have served, protected and cared for Kentuckians during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Essential Workers Work Group stepped in. This group is comprised of four caucus members and is chaired by state Rep. Buddy Wheatley of Covington.

The work group will host another public hearing at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on December 15 in Room 154 of the Capitol Annex.  Representatives from worker organizations and state officials are invited to attend, and those wanting to submit written testimony will have opportunity as well.  The meetings will be open to the public and streamed on the caucus’ Facebook page .

“We want to hear from Kentucky’s frontline workers and those in essential support who have shown incredible courage and love for their fellow Kentuckians,” Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leader Joni Jenkins said.  “These heroes battled the virus up close, kept essential services going, provided the healthcare so desperately needed, and stayed working behind the scenes to ensure the commonwealth carried on throughout the pandemic.”

“Our caucus joins Governor Andy Beshear in supporting plans to give back to those who gave – and continue to give – so much to all of us during these difficult times.” Rep. Wheatley said.  “Once this information is in hand, the work group will do all it can to make sure the bonus pay – potentially as much as $400 million in federal funding – is included in the upcoming two-year budget.”

Rebecca Wyatt
4d ago

Need to think about seniors, disabled and anyone below poverty receiving social security! They are truly struggling and needing help just to eat and pay higher bills! Thank’s to the Democratics especially Joe Biden!

Kentucky introduces a bill to reform conservatorships

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – State Representative Patti Minter is introducing the CARE Act to reform guardianships and conservatorships in Kentucky and to prevent the abuse or exploitation of people who are unable to make decisions for themselves. Short for “Conservatorship Advocacy to Remove Exploitation,” the CARE Act would give greater voice to people subject to guardianships […]
State of emergency called in Kentucky over tornado damage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency based on major tornado damage in multiple Western Kentucky counties. The Kentucky Guard and Kentucky State Police have been reportedly activated in response. Beshear will be holding an update with Kentucky Division of Emergency Management at 5 A.M. EST in Frankfort Saturday morning.
Beshear warns of strong storm passing through the Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is warning Kentuckians that a powerful storm system is forecast to impact much of the commonwealth late tonight and into Saturday morning. The Friday night forecast calls for severe thunderstorms and the potential for high-level damaging winds. Tornadoes are likely in Western Kentucky and portions of Central Kentucky. Intense […]
Kentucky teachers speaking with legislators

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Some teachers, both active and retired, joined forces to discuss some issues with their legislators. Some of the issues at hand were public education in Kentucky, teacher pensions, and teacher healthcare benefits, among other issues.  The purpose of the sessions is for educators to have productive conversations with elected officials about the […]
Gov. Beshear discusses new jobs, COVID-19, and more

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – In this Team Kentucky update, Beshear updated Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, variants of concern, vaccinations and boosters. Some of the focus on the conference involved the creation of new jobs, which will be created by businesses such […]
