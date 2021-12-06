ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressman Larry Bucshon leads letter with over 100 signatures opposing new CMS vaccine mandate

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXzkv_0dFiFGGG00

WASHINGTON D.C. – Congressmen Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-Ind.-08) and Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.-16) led a letter signed by 113 GOP lawmakers opposing the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for Medicare and Medicaid service providers, urging the administration of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to abandon the new federal mandate.

“At a time when we are facing a growing health care workforce shortage – including a projected physician shortage of more than 100,000 by 2034 – implementing a federal vaccine mandate will only serve to exacerbate the problem. By your own admission, “[t]hese requirements will apply to approximately 76,000 providers and cover over 17 million health care workers across the country. It is difficult, if not impossible, to reconcile the rationale for implementing a mandate like this at the tail end of the pandemic while we, as a nation, are struggling to staff hospitals, physician offices and other ancillary providers,” said the members in the letter.

Congressman Bucshon has been an outspoken advocate for the repeal of President Biden’s vaccine mandate. In addition to this letter, Congressman Bucshon is a cosponsor of the Fairness for Federal Contractors Act of 2021 to prevent the Biden administration from forcing this vaccine mandate on federal contractors, including many Hoosiers working at Crane, as well as, H.J. Res. 65 to stop a federal vaccine mandate for private employers by repealing it utilizing the Congressional Review Act.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Biden's CMS vaccine mandate faces strong opposition from over 150 Republicans led by Jeff Duncan

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., is leading more than 150 Republicans in opposing President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The South Carolina congressman recently introduced a resolution under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), which is privileged under congressional rules, that will halt the president's mandate for virtually all healthcare employees by requiring a majority threshold to pass the House and Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County Supervisors vote to oppose vaccine mandates

WEST BEND — The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to oppose vaccine mandates from President Joe Biden’s Administration. The first mandate opposed by the resolution orders that employers with 100 or more employees require them to be vaccinated. Those who fail to do so would face fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The second mandate requires health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid Services (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — CMS) to be vaccinated. Those who fail to do so could lose government funding. The resolution states that the County Board is opposed to the implementation of the mandates, and the board encourages Wisconsin to join federal litigation opposing them.
WEST BEND, WI
Branding Iron Online

Federal judge blocks vaccine mandates

Last week a federal judge temporarily blocked a vaccine mandate that would require all health care workers in Medicare and Medicaid-certified facilities to be vaccinated by Jan. 4. Governor Mark Gordon who has supported the decision believes this is a win for the state of Wyoming. “I lean towards thinking...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vern Buchanan
Person
Larry Bucshon
Daily Mail

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will join his 50 GOP colleagues backing a resolution challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has said he intends to cross the aisle and join his Republican counterparts in a challenge to President Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses. A vote is expected next week in the Senate on a 'resolution of disapproval' of the Biden administration's rule that requires businesses...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSMV

Vaccine requirements for healthcare workers paused as Biden's mandate remains stalled

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – HCA Healthcare is adjusting the language in their vaccine policy for employees as the federal mandate continues to encounter road blocks. When the Biden administration announced a federal vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees, many unvaccinated workers faced possibly losing their jobs. Several...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Res#Cms#Medicaid Services#Gop#The Centers For Medicare#Hese#Crane#Eyewitness News
WKRG News 5

Gov. Ivey submits formal letter opposing federal vaccine mandate

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Early Friday, Dec. 3, Governor Kay Ivey submitted a formal comment letter expressing her opposition to the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. The letter was submitted to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), imploring the vaccine mandate to be discontinued, “sooner, rather than later.” According to […]
HEALTH
WALA-TV FOX10

Ivey writes OSHA opposing Biden administration vaccine mandate

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey today submitted a formal letter to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opposing the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. In the letter, Ivey urges OSHA to discontinue these provisions “sooner, rather than later.”. The governor's office says the move is...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FierceHealthcare

Federal judge halts CMS' COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in 10 rural states

A judge has blocked enforcement of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in 10 rural states pending a trial over whether the federal government exceeded its authority in issuing the nationwide requirement. Matthew T. Schelp, U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of Missouri, granted the preliminary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Senate passes Republican bill to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a Republican measure that would overturn President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses, with two Democrats joining Republicans to back the initiative. The 52-48 vote sends the legislation to the Democratic-led House of Representatives, where it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
beckershospitalreview.com

House passes bill to avert looming Medicare cuts

The House passed a bill Dec. 7 to prevent billions in automatic cuts to Medicare from taking effect Jan. 1. The bill halts a mandatory 2 percent Medicare spending sequester until April 2022 and stops a 4 percent statutory pay-as-you-go sequester. Both sequesters are meant to limit federal spending. The...
U.S. POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy