Congressman Larry Bucshon leads letter with over 100 signatures opposing new CMS vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON D.C. – Congressmen Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-Ind.-08) and Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.-16) led a letter signed by 113 GOP lawmakers opposing the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for Medicare and Medicaid service providers, urging the administration of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to abandon the new federal mandate.

“At a time when we are facing a growing health care workforce shortage – including a projected physician shortage of more than 100,000 by 2034 – implementing a federal vaccine mandate will only serve to exacerbate the problem. By your own admission, “[t]hese requirements will apply to approximately 76,000 providers and cover over 17 million health care workers across the country. It is difficult, if not impossible, to reconcile the rationale for implementing a mandate like this at the tail end of the pandemic while we, as a nation, are struggling to staff hospitals, physician offices and other ancillary providers,” said the members in the letter.

Congressman Bucshon has been an outspoken advocate for the repeal of President Biden’s vaccine mandate. In addition to this letter, Congressman Bucshon is a cosponsor of the Fairness for Federal Contractors Act of 2021 to prevent the Biden administration from forcing this vaccine mandate on federal contractors, including many Hoosiers working at Crane, as well as, H.J. Res. 65 to stop a federal vaccine mandate for private employers by repealing it utilizing the Congressional Review Act.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).