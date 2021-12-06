ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci: OK for vaccinated families to have Thanksgiving together

By Raquel Martin
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Federal health officials say that fully vaccinated families can gather safely for Thanksgiving this year.

“If you’re vaccinated, and hopefully you’ll be boosted, too, and your family is, you can enjoy a typical Thanksgiving,” indoors and without masks, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week.”

But, Fauci added, “The thing we are concerned about is the people who are not vaccinated.”

Four days out from the holiday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 59% of those who are eligible have gotten their shots. That means some 83 million people have not. Cases are on the rise in more than two dozen states.

Fauci urged everyone to get vaccinated, especially as the more transmissible delta variant continues to drive infections.

“The higher level of dynamics of infection, the more everyone is at risk,” Fauci said.

US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+

If you’ve already been vaccinated, you’re urged to get a booster dose when the time comes.

“We see clear evidence of declining immune protection from the vaccines after six months,” former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “I think eventually, this will be considered the three-dose vaccine.”

Federal health officials last week gave the green light for all Americans 18 and up to get booster shots six months after finishing their initial course of doses.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Weather#The Vaccines#Nexstar#White House#Abc#Covid#Cbs#Americans#Eyewitness News
