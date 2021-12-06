ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado State football: Rams hiring Jay Norvell away from Nevada

By Tyler King tyler.king@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzNRn_0dFiF9AQ00
Nevada head coach Jay Norvell works the sidelines against New Mexico State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes) Tom R. Smedes

Jay Norvell watched his Nevada football team close out the regular season with a 52-10 win over Colorado State at Canvas Stadium.

Now he’s the man tabbed with turning around the Rams following Steve Addazio’s firing.

Norvell will be hired as Colorado State’s next head coach, the school announced Monday. He will be introduced at a press conference on Tuesday.

“From the outset, the interest in our coaching position was significant, but one name and resume stood above the rest from the very beginning – Jay Norvell,” CSU athletic director Joe Parker said in a press release. “When you combine his wealth of coaching experience as an assistant at programs like Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Texas, as well as five years as a successful head coach in the Mountain West, the choice was clear.”

Intra-conference moves aren’t common for head coaches in college football, but the Rams’ monetary investment in football is unmatched by just about every other program in the Mountain West.

Addazio’s 2021 salary of $1.55 million was nearly $1 million more than what Norvell was paid at Nevada.

Norvell had spent the last five seasons at Nevada — his first head coaching job. He’s coached just about every offensive position group during his 30-plus years as a coach, most notably as an assistant or co-offensive coordinator at Oklahoma from 2008-14. He also was the offensive coordinator in now-Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell’s final season at UCLA in 2007.

Norvell is also the first Black head coach in the program’s history.

The Wolf Pack have won at least seven games in all but one of Norvell’s seasons in Reno, including a 7-2 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Nevada is 8-4 this season, including the win over CSU, and will play in the Quick Lane Bowl against Western Michigan on Dec. 27 at Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions.

Norvell has helped guide several quarterbacks to great college seasons, including current Nevada QB Carson Strong, who threw for over 4,000 yards and 36 touchdowns in 12 games this season.

He is considered one of the top QB prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Broncos' playoffs hopes still alive despite loss to Chiefs: 'Everything we want is still in front of us'

ENGLEWOOD — Twelve-year veteran Kareem Jackson was the first player to speak in the locker Sunday night following the Broncos' 22-9 loss to the Chiefs. Denver's starting safety has played more football in the NFL than any other player on the Broncos' roster. And the 33-year-old was straightforward after the loss, saying the Broncos have five games left and each of them have to be treated with a "playoff mentality." ...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Rapids launch Rapids 2, end affiliation agreement with Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Colorado Rapids will participate in a new pathway to the first team, the club announced Monday. The club launched Rapids 2, which will participate in MLS NEXT Pro, a lower-division league aimed at helping MLS clubs bridge the gap between academy teams and the first teams. With the creation of the reserve side, the formal affiliation agreement between the Rapids and Colorado Springs Switchbacks has ended, according to the team release. ...
MLS
The Denver Gazette

Broncos subplots: Turnovers, officiating don't go Broncos' way in loss to Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos lost to the Chiefs 22-9 Sunday night on the road, after an abysmal performance by its offense. But there was more to Sunday's game than just the offense's failure to put points on the board, including a key turnover and a couple calls that didn't go their way. Here are the subplots from the game: The muffed punt. One of the biggest turning points Sunday was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Colorado Football
State
Texas State
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Nevada College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from the Broncos' 22-9 loss to the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Broncos lost their 12th straight to the Chiefs Sunday night, losing 22-9. Here are three takeaways from the game:. Trailing 10-3 in the second quarter, the Broncos went on a 20-play, 83-yard drive that chewed up 11:07 of the clock. The Broncos were able to convert on two fourth downs before being stuffed on fourth and two at Kansas City's 8-yard-line, resulting in zero points. It was the Broncos' longest drive of the season and the first 20-play drive since 2016 that didn't result in points in the NFL.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Here's where the Broncos stand in the AFC playoff picture

The Broncos could have walked out of Arrowhead Stadium in first place in the AFC West. Instead, they fell to 6-6 and the Chiefs took over the top spot in the division. If the playoffs started tomorrow, the Broncos would be on the outside looking in. But luckily for them, they are still in contention and still have time to break in.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy