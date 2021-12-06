Colorado State football: Rams hiring Jay Norvell away from Nevada

Nevada head coach Jay Norvell works the sidelines against New Mexico State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes) Tom R. Smedes

Jay Norvell watched his Nevada football team close out the regular season with a 52-10 win over Colorado State at Canvas Stadium.

Now he’s the man tabbed with turning around the Rams following Steve Addazio’s firing.

Norvell will be hired as Colorado State’s next head coach, the school announced Monday. He will be introduced at a press conference on Tuesday.

“From the outset, the interest in our coaching position was significant, but one name and resume stood above the rest from the very beginning – Jay Norvell,” CSU athletic director Joe Parker said in a press release. “When you combine his wealth of coaching experience as an assistant at programs like Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Texas, as well as five years as a successful head coach in the Mountain West, the choice was clear.”

Intra-conference moves aren’t common for head coaches in college football, but the Rams’ monetary investment in football is unmatched by just about every other program in the Mountain West.

Addazio’s 2021 salary of $1.55 million was nearly $1 million more than what Norvell was paid at Nevada.

Norvell had spent the last five seasons at Nevada — his first head coaching job. He’s coached just about every offensive position group during his 30-plus years as a coach, most notably as an assistant or co-offensive coordinator at Oklahoma from 2008-14. He also was the offensive coordinator in now-Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell’s final season at UCLA in 2007.

Norvell is also the first Black head coach in the program’s history.

The Wolf Pack have won at least seven games in all but one of Norvell’s seasons in Reno, including a 7-2 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Nevada is 8-4 this season, including the win over CSU, and will play in the Quick Lane Bowl against Western Michigan on Dec. 27 at Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions.

Norvell has helped guide several quarterbacks to great college seasons, including current Nevada QB Carson Strong, who threw for over 4,000 yards and 36 touchdowns in 12 games this season.

He is considered one of the top QB prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft.