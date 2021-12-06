Broncos subplots: Turnovers, officiating don't go Broncos' way in loss to Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos lost to the Chiefs 22-9 Sunday night on the road, after an abysmal performance by its offense.

But there was more to Sunday's game than just the offense's failure to put points on the board, including a key turnover and a couple calls that didn't go their way. Here are the subplots from the game:

The muffed punt. One of the biggest turning points Sunday was receiver/returner Diontae Spencer's muffed punt in the third quarter. Spencer was run into by a Chiefs defender, who was being blocked by rookie safety Caden Sterns, who clearly didn't realize he was going to run into Spencer.

Said Fangio: "It is surprising that that does not happen more often. If he was aware that we called fair catch, he could stop doing his block and peel off. It is a tough situation."

Intentional grounding. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had a crucial mistake against the Chiefs, other than his two interceptions. In the second quarter, facing a first and 20 at the Chiefs' 24-yard-line, Bridgewater was pressured and tried to throw the ball away toward running back Javonte Williams. The officials, though, ruled no receiver was in the area forcing the Broncos into a second and 30 at the 34-yard-line and inevitably resulting in the Broncos having to kick a field goal instead of scoring a touchdown. Bridgewater said after the game he believed he shouldn't have been called for intentional grounding.

Said Bridgewater: "Well, the running back was right there, I thought if I threw it right in front of him that we’d be good but apparently not."

Kelce's fumble. Maybe the biggest call of the night also came in the second quarter when it appeared Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce fumbled the ball with safety Justin Simmons scooping and scoring. But the officials ruled the play incomplete on the field, which Fangio challenged to no avail. The play would have tied the game at 10.

Said Simmons: “It was tough. When the play was live, I thought for sure it was a fumble. We saw the catch, he was in the process of tucking the football and the ball came out. I thought we had a chance there for it to be a fumble. I know a lot of the times in the NFL, they let the play happen, review it, then say it was incomplete."