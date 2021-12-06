Kevin McCarthy says he was ‘honored’ to serve with Devin Nunes’ following retirement announcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy revered Congressman Devin Nunes’ work during his term as the representative for California’s 22nd District in a statement released Monday following Nunes’ retirement announcement.

“As a close friend, colleague, and neighbor, I’ve been honored to serve with Devin,” McCarthy said. “The Central Valley of California is better off because of his relentless pursuit of the priorities that sustain our way of life, from water to agriculture to health care to economic growth.”

Nunes announced his retirement from Congress Monday. GOP sources said Nunes has been hired to run former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform.

MORE: Nunes to resign from Congress, become CEO of Trump media firm

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.