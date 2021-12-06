Krikorian on Remain in Mexico: 'It's better than nothing'

Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies , joined us to talk about the reimplementation of the Remain in Mexico Policy. Krikorian explained that the Biden Administration is implementing the policy because a federal judge has ordered them to do so. This version, according to Krikorian, is watered down compared to the Trump policy.

"This Administration is much less serious than the Obama Admin about border enforcement."

Krikorian says that the numbers are starting to drop but without consistency from the Biden Administration the drop will be temporary. Listen to the interview above to hear his full thoughts.