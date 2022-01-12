ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

China’s Yutu 2 Rover investigated a ‘mysterious hut’ on the moon

By Margo Milanowski
Popular Science
Popular Science
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XnGEG_0dFiEycf00 Yutu 2 took this photo of an unidentified feature back in November. Now two months later, there are new images and developments. CNSA / Our Space

Update (January 12, 2022): After a month of trekking across the moon’s surface, Yutu 2 finally got close to the unidentified object and found it was a funny-shaped rock. Foreign news reports shared images of a rabbit-like piece of the Von Kármán crater last week. The similarity was drawn because Yutu itself translates to “jade rabbit” in Chinese. Once you see it, though, you’re stuck with it.

China’s Yutu 2 Rover, which was crossing a crater on the far side of the moon, spied a mysterious, cube-like structure in November as it scanned the skyline. The unidentified structure seemed to be located around 260 feet away from where the Rover traversed, which was making its way across the Von Kármán crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the moon.

Our Space , associated with the Chinese National Space Administration which controls Yutu 2, first noted the object in a post on December 3rd; the story dubbed the object “mystery hut.” Yutu 2 has since adjusted course to check out the cube, and will spend the next 2 to 3 lunar days (which takes up 2 to 3 months time on Earth) investigating this mysterious moon feature. Researchers expect the weirdly shaped structure to simply be a large boulder. The particularly geometric shape of this mysterious object may simply be from pixelation in the photo itself.

[Related: Check out the first images of Mars from China’s Tianwen-1 probe]

The Yutu 2 Rover launched with China’s Chang’e 4 mission in 2018, and reached the moon in January 2019. The mission aimed to discover more about the far side of the moon, or as pop culture calls it, the “dark side” of the moon . Contrary to this nickname, the far side of the moon is not actually always dark, it just faces away from the Earth. The rover, solar powered, goes into a kind of hibernation when the sun sets on the far side of the moon, and wakes up to work when the sun rises over the crater.

Yutu 2 has seen plenty of interesting moon features in its travels already, including a strange gel that turned out to be some rocks melted together, and some perplexing shards that were likely hurled from the impact of a meteor. The Chang’e 4 mission has also brought forth some fascinating new discoveries like what could be pieces of the moon’s mantle .

Whatever this structure turns out to be, Yutu 2 will continue uncovering other secrets the “dark side” of the moon is holding.

Comments / 3

Related
People

Drone Video Shows 180-Million-Year-Old Sea Dragon Fossil: 'Truly Exceptional'

Scientists have discovered the fossilized remains of "the biggest and most complete" ichthyosaur, also known as a sea dragon, in U.K. history. The gigantic skeleton of the extinct prehistoric reptile, which lived alongside the dinosaurs about 180 million years ago during the Jurassic Period, was found during routine maintenance on a British nature reserve, according to a press release from Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust.
WILDLIFE
Space.com

China's Chang'e 5 lunar lander is first to find water on the moon up close

China's Chang'e 5 lunar lander just marked a historic first: The spacecraft became the first to detect water on the moon at its landing site in real time. Chang'e 5 found water at its landing site near Oceanus Procellarum on the moon's near side, using an instrument that detects water by determining spectral reflectance measurements of regolith (soil) and rocks.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Time On Earth#Cnsa#The Yutu 2 Rover
Digital Trends

Cool space photo shows rare sight of ISS orbiting Earth at night

The International Space Station (ISS) is a marvel of human engineering and ingenuity, as well as scientific achievement and international cooperation. The facility has been orbiting Earth for the last two decades and was recently cleared to continue operating until at least 2030. Besides functioning as a space-based laboratory, the...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
The Independent

China builds ‘artificial moon’ to simulate low gravity inspired by a levitating frog

China has built an artificial moon research facility that simulates low-gravity environments, which will help it explore the satellite further.The facility, which will be officially launched in the coming months, can apparently make gravity “disappear” in an effect that can “last as long as you want” according to Li Ruilin, from the China University of Mining and Technology.The artificial moon itself is in a vacuum chamber, although it is only 60 centimetres in diameter compared to the 3,474.8 kilometres of the actual moon.The landscape is made up of rocks and dust like that on the Moon and is supported by...
ASTRONOMY
NBC News

Huge prehistoric 'sea dragon' fossil discovered in U.K. reservoir

LONDON — What began with routine maintenance at a British nature reserve and reservoir has been hailed as a giant Jurassic "mega-find." Officials at Anglian Water and the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust said Monday that they had uncovered the skeleton of an extinct prehistoric reptile predator, known colloquially as a sea dragon — the largest and most complete ever discovered in the U.K.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Europa Clipper imaging system captures breathtaking 'first light' images

ASU scientists and engineers building the Europa Thermal Emission Imaging System (E-THEMIS) for NASA's Europa Clipper passed a major hurdle recently by capturing the first successful test images from this complex infrared camera, known as "first light" images. Europa Clipper, a NASA mission to investigate Jupiter's moon Europa, is planned...
ASTRONOMY
TechCrunch

China’s Chang’e-5 probe finds on-site evidence of water on the Moon’s surface

Igor Bonifacic is a contributing writer at Engadget. Chinese scientists believe most of the molecules came to the Moon through a process called solar wind implantation. Charged particles from the sun drove hydrogen atoms to the lunar surface where they later bonded with oxygen to form water and hydroxyl. The study builds on findings NASA when it found evidence of water on the sunlit surfaces of the Moon using an airborne infrared telescope. For decades, scientists had believed the Moon was completely dry due to its almost nonexistent atmosphere. With no atmosphere, the thought was there was nothing there to protect water molecules from the sun’s harsh radiation.
ASTRONOMY
Popular Science

Popular Science

25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy