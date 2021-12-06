ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marta Loyd to retire from Winthrop Rockefeller Institute

By Joseph Price
 4 days ago

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN, Ark. — Dr. Marta Loyd, director/CEO of the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, filed her intent to retire next year.

The Winthrop Rockefeller Institute announced Monday that its board of directors accepted Loyd’s intent to retire. Her retirement will take effect on March 31, 2022.

“Marta is committed to the idea that the most effective problem solving is accomplished through collaboration,” Dr. Stephanie Gardner, chair of the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute’s Board of Directors, said. “Her impact on the Institute’s work and on the organizations that looked to the Institute for assistance is significant and lasting.”

Loyd arrived at the Institute in 2014.

In 2018, Loyd secured a gift of more than $100 million from the Winthrop Rockefeller Charitable Trust to establish the Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller Endowment.

Before joining the Institute, Loyd spent 17 years working at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

“Her first-rate leadership skills and the wonderful team she’s built around her are the epitome of the Rockefeller spirit of collaboration and transformational change, and their impact on the state and within this System are immeasurable,” Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System, said.

The board will search for a new executive director/CEO. More information about the position can be found at rockefellerinstitute.org/ceo .

