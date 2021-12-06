‘I heard a huge thud’: Warwick woman says FedEx tossed package at door

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Taylor Solmonese heard a loud bang at her front door last week and tells 12 News she wasn’t sure what it was until she checked her doorbell camera.

“[A FedEx driver] tossed my package and when he tossed it, it hit my front glass door,” Solmonese said.

The Warwick woman recently had foot surgery and said she’d received a care package from a friend. Fortunately, it contained cupcakes which were not damaged, according to Solmonese.

12 News reached out to FedEx, and Communications Advisor Shannon Davis replied saying the behavior depicted in the doorbell video was “unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx couriers and service providers demonstrate every day in safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers.”

“We are committed to treating our customers’ shipments with the utmost care and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter,” Davis continued.

Davis encouraged any customers who are concerned about the security or treatment of a package to contact the company at fedex.com .

According to FedEx’s terms and conditions , the company has a limited liability of $100 per package for items shipped domestically through its FedEx Express U.S. services.

FedEx doesn’t provide insurance, but says customers who want added protection can declare how much a particular item is worth. However, there’s a cap on how much can be declared, as well as additional charges, depending on the product being shipped and type of service selected.

The company has a packing guide to help customers ensure items get to their destination safely. Some of the tips include wrapping fragile items with at least three inches of cushioning material and double-boxing your package, with filler like packing peanuts or crumpled newspaper between the two boxes.

If you won’t be home when your package is delivered, FedEx suggested shipping it to work or to a neighbor who is home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.