Stevie J Request Spousal Support From Faith Evans

Another celebrity couple is calling it quits and as expected the break up is already getting difficult. Stevie J is now asking for spousal support from Faith Evans.

As spotted on The Blast the producer turned reality television star is requesting that his soon to be ex-wife keep him a float while they negotiate their split. According to the legal documentation obtained by the website the former Bad Boy Entertainment music man he has asked the local courts for a monthly payment from Faith. On top of that he also noted that she should not be able to collect any monies from him. Yes you read that correctly.

In the filings he stated that they officially tied the knot on July 17, 2018 and were married for about three years. The paperwork also says that the two agreed to go their separate ways on October 19, 2021. The Love & Hip Hop star claimed the couple had “irreconcilable differences” on the documentation. Given that both talents have each enjoyed success in the entertainment industry it should not be a surprise that money quickly became an issue in the divorce proceedings.

Over the last couple of months Stevie and Faith’s marital issues have become public. In November footage of the two arguing leaked online. That same week they shared posts on social media being a lot more friendly at the beach. Last week she appeared virtually on TMZ and gave an update saying “Stevie’s cool, he’s in the kitchen right now waiting for me to finish. But I stopped discussing my personal life in the public back in the [1990s]… But he’s fine and I’m okay so it is what it is.”

At this present time it is unclear if the couple signed a prenuptial agreement prior to jumping the broom.

