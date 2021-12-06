Medical Moment: Protecting yourself against the Omicron variant

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 now has been detected in 17 states in the U.S., including Florida and Mississippi. The Mississippi case is in a fully vaccinated individual who recently traveled to New York. The patient was not hospitalized.

Natalie Fox with USA Health joined WKRG News 5 to talk about what you can do to best protect yourself against this new variant.

