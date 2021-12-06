ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Medical Moment: Protecting yourself against the Omicron variant

By Carey Cox
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 now has been detected in 17 states in the U.S., including Florida and Mississippi. The Mississippi case is in a fully vaccinated individual who recently traveled to New York. The patient was not hospitalized.

Natalie Fox with USA Health joined WKRG News 5 to talk about what you can do to best protect yourself against this new variant.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

