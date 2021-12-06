Medical Moment: Protecting yourself against the Omicron variant
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 now has been detected in 17 states in the U.S., including Florida and Mississippi. The Mississippi case is in a fully vaccinated individual who recently traveled to New York. The patient was not hospitalized.
Natalie Fox with USA Health joined WKRG News 5 to talk about what you can do to best protect yourself against this new variant.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0