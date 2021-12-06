ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lil Wayne Accused Of Pulling A Gun On His Bodyguard, Rapper Denies It Ever Happened

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nS8xt_0dFiEhrY00

With all the accolades Lil Wayne has amassed in his hip-hop career, the Young Money head honcho has also seen a fair share of moments that almost threatened his status as the self-proclaimed best rapper alive.

It appears Weezy is unfortunately on the side of some negative drama yet again, this time after his bodyguard accused the emcee of pulling a gun on him following a domestic dispute.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

According to TMZ , law enforcements say the alleged incident occurred in the Hidden Hills, California home that Wayne owns and was sparked over photos that may have been taken and leaked to the media. However, while the bodyguard gave authorities details of the entire ordeal, reps for Weezy not only denied that it ever happened but even went a step further to say the rap star doesn’t even own a gun.

More on how TMZ is breaking down the situation below:

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … one of the rapper’s guards told cops he and Wayne got into a fight at Weezy’s Hidden Hills, CA home, and cops say they were told the altercation escalated to physical violence and a brandished firearm.

We’re told the guard claims Wayne told him to get outta the house after the initial dispute, but the guard went to the bathroom first and he claims that’s when Wayne dramatically escalated things.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Things get even more strange as police reportedly have issues with the bodyguard’s recollection of events, particularly being that he doesn’t even want to press charges against Wayne. It looks like things are still in the investigation phase though being that Weezy wasn’t home to talk to authorities when they arrived for questioning, and hopefully it ends here as being a misunderstanding — rap fans still need Tha Carter VI !

We’ll bring you updates on this situation as more information comes to light.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

[ione_media_gallery src="https://blackamericaweb.com" id="558512" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 KFFM

Police Investigate Lil Wayne Allegedly Pulling Assault Rifle on His Own Bodyguard – Report

It looks like Lil Wayne is under investigation for allegedly pulling an assault rifle on his own bodyguard. According to a report from TMZ, published early Monday morning (Dec. 6), authorities were called to Weezy’s mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif., after the rapper reportedly got into an altercation with one of his bodyguards. The date of the incident is unknown at this time. Apparently, Wayne got into a fight with one of his guards, which grew to a physical altercation before the rap vet allegedly pulled out an assault rifle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
XXL Mag

Rappers Who Had Their Chains Snatched Over the Years

Toward the end of his legendary "Knuck If U Buck" freestyle, Lil Wayne playfully shoots down the notion of anyone snatching the chain off his neck. "I'll be damned, mama, they know who I am, mama," he raps in the verse. "I'm still your little boy, but to them, I'm the man, mama."
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lil Wayne Allegedly Threatens Bodyguard With AR-15 Over Leaked Photos

Lil Wayne may have potentially landed himself in hot water with law enforcement yet again, following reports that the rap star allegedly threatened one of his bodyguards with an assault-rifle this past weekend. According to TMZ, police were called to Wayne’s home by a bodyguard who accused the rapper of threatening him with an AR-15 during an altercation between the two at his Hidden Hills home in California. Apparently, the altercation occurred after Weezy accused the bodyguard of leaking photos he had taken of him without his consent to the media, ordering him to leave the residence immediately. However, when...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Keep Forgotten Album Alive With 'Trust Fund' Video

Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid delivered some of the worst sales of the year with their collaborative tape Trust Fund Babies. When the project was released in October, it moved a mere 14,810 total album-equivalent units, a staggering career low for Weezy. Now it seems the duo is trying to breathe life back into the project by releasing a new music video for the song “Trust Fund.”
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

DaBaby Spends Thanksgiving With Baby Mama Meme After DaniLeigh Altercation

The 'Rockstar' hitmaker and her ex Meme's Instagram Stories appear to show that they are spending time together in Florida following drama with his other baby mama. AceShowbiz - DaBaby is leaving behind his drama with DaniLeigh by spending the Thanksgiving weekend with his other baby mama. The rapper is in Florida where he recently hosted an album release party and it seems like his ex Meme is with him.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Freeway Says He's The First Rapper With A Beard Diamond, Shows Off Gem In Video With Soulja Boy

2021 saw Soulja Boy take credit for what seemed like any and all trends in hip hop. The "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper claimed he was the first rapper to do seemingly everything any other rapper has ever done. In May, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper on YouTube. In July, he checked Lil Uzi Vert, who claimed he was the first rapper to purchase a planet, and said he had a planet "a long time ago," and likened himself to Elon Musk. In August, he said he was "the first rapper with Kim Kardashian," and three months later, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper to receive an apology from Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cordae & Lil Wayne Organize For The Culture In Visual To Bar-Heavy "Sinister"

Old school meets new school on this one, and fans are eating it up. Cordae has dropped the YBN from his name and ushered in a new season of his career, and he has been slowly sharing his new music with fans. He has often made it clear that he is a student of Hip Hop and this has made him quite the golden child for veterans. Aside from making headlines with his tennis champion girlfriend Naomi Osaka, you can find dozens of interviews and articles featuring Cordae speaking about the importance of lyricism in Hip Hop. On this latest single with Lil Wayne, both artists prove that the power of the pen isn't dead.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
lilwaynehq.com

Baby E Talks Working With Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, Not Being Treated Well From The Other Young Money Artists & More

Baby E recently participated in a Q&A (question and answer) session with a Lil Wayne Discord server that you can read in full below. During their conversation, E discussed a possible collaboration album from himself and Wayne, how a lot of the stuff announced from the Young Money camp is actually all talk, what Weezy is like as a person (says he is very chill but “got a temper from hell though… seem him break a bunch of sh*t), and much more.
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

DaBaby's Battery Case Charges Dismissed As HIV Organizations Claim Rapper Ghosted Them Following Outreach For Homophobic Rant

The controversial rapper’s battery case in Las Vegas has been dismissed with prejudice — meaning it can’t be brought to court again. The charges stem from a November 2020 incident where a Las Vegas driver claimed the 29-year-old rapper allegedly struck him. Along with the dismissal of charges, DaBaby (real name Jonathan Kirk) was ordered to pay his accuser $7,500 in restitution, reported TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Blac Chyna Involved In Police Investigation For Allegedly Holding A Woman Hostage In Her Hotel Room, Accused Of Being 'High On Cocaine'

Blac Chyna is involved in a police investigation after allegedly holding a woman hostage in her California hotel room following an after-party that reportedly went south. The alleged incident took place in the predawn hours of Nov. 27 at the Sacramento Sheraton Grand. A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department...
PUBLIC SAFETY
lilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid – Trust Fund [Music Video]

Here is the official music video for Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid‘s “Trust Fund” collaboration. The visual was directed by Mooch, and the Nagra and Tay Keith-co-produced song appears on Wayne and Rich‘s joint album, Trust Fund Babies.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Instagram Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Welcome a New Member to Their Family

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s household just got a little bigger. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband have officially welcomed a new member to their family, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On November 25, Todd took to Instagram to introduce his family’s adorable...
PETS
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

270
Followers
514
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy