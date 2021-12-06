ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals provide injury updates on Joe Burrow, Logan Wilson and more

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a slew of injuries during the Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

On the Monday after the loss, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor added some detail to all of the injuries based on what he knows so far.

When it comes to Joe Burrow and his dislocated finger on his throwing hand, Taylor said the Bengals might limit him early in the week but that the expectation is he’ll be ready to go for next weekend against the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Linebacker Logan Wilson, who left on a cart and had a shoulder injury, will miss at least the game against the 49ers, if not more. The team hopes to avoid putting him on injured reserve, which would require him to miss three games.

Taylor also said that Trey Hopkins and Riley Reiff, starting offensive linemen who missed Sunday’s game, are both considered day-to-day with their ankle injuries. Ditto for cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who missed time during Sunday’s game with a foot injury.

As a bonus, Taylor said they’ll know more tomorrow as to whether Trae Waynes and/or D’Ante Smith can enter the 21-day window to return from IR.

