Keeping Up With Steve Earle

EXCLUSIVE: Actor, stand-up comedian and bestselling author Damon Wayans has signed with CAA.
The four-time Emmy nominee starred just last night opposite Kevin Hart in ABC’s live staging of Diff’rent Strokes, as part of its Emmy-winning series, Live in Front of a Studio Audience. He played Willis Jackson, the role originated by Todd Bridges.
Wayans is best known for his work as the co-creator and writer of the Emmy-winning sketch series In Living Color, in which he also starred alongside family members including Keenen Ivory Wayans, Kim Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans, as well as assorted comedy legends, including Jim Carrey, David...
