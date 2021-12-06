ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farewell, Chris Cuomo. Plus: Can Recipes Be Plagiarized?

By Bryan Curtis
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan and David react to the news that Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN and then discuss actions leading up...

www.theringer.com

Gladys Perez
4d ago

don't worry Chis God works on His way it's maybe for a better way. No matter what you're a family oriented guy. you can find thousand of Jobs but he's your blood. He comes first. that's what happens when you are "AMERICAN" they don't care.anyway your fans LOVE YOU. you will be MISSED. May God open many doors for you. God bless you 🙏💖

Reply(2)
11
Janie Hamilton
4d ago

the best newsman and Don lemon 🍋 who makes the news and get the facts and christ Wallace on Sunday these man get to the facts look back on history Chris best 👌 blood is thicker than water you all would get to the bottom of the story if it was your family 👪

Reply(1)
11
Denise Dykes
4d ago

I loved Chris! He was a great person at CNN!! Can’t fault him for putting family first!! Am I my brothers keeper?!!! YES I AM !!!!!

Reply(5)
14
AdWeek

Anderson Cooper Addresses Chris Cuomo’s Suspension On-Air

At the end of his 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper delivered the news about Chris Cuomo‘s suspension from CNN on Tuesday. “Some news now about this network,” said Cooper. “It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Primetime. New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Chris Cuomo Could Be Back On CNN Sooner Than You Think

Although CNN says it has indefinitely suspended host Chris Cuomo, the network’s own media reporter says the anchor could be back on air as early as next month. CNN suspended Cuomo on Monday after documents released by the New York attorney general’s office showed he was more deeply involved than previously known in helping his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), respond to allegations of sexual harassment.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Chris Cuomo
MarketRealist

What’s Journalist Chris Cuomo’s Net Worth After His Suspension?

Chris Cuomo, the popular CNN journalist and host of Cuomo Prime Time, has been indefinitely suspended by the news network. The anchor has worked as a reporter and correspondent for various networks, including MSNBC, CNBC, and Fox News, and is the recipient of multiple Emmy Award nominations. Chris Cuomo's net worth is estimated to be $12 million by CelebrityNetWorth.com.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mediaite.com

Jake Tapper and Other CNN Talent Were Reportedly ‘Infuriated’ at Network Over Chris Cuomo

As news broke Tuesday that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had been suspended indefinitely, more details emerged about his unpopularity at the network. Multiple reports noted that Cuomo’s actions to help defend his brother, the scandal-plagued former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), had left some of his colleagues at CNN “infuriated” that the network had not taken action.
ENTERTAINMENT
#Plagiarism#Farewell#Cnn#New York Times
New York Post

Chris Cuomo prepping to sue CNN for more than $18M over contract: sources

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to sue the network if it balks at paying him at least $18 million to cover what’s left on his contract, sources told The Post on Monday. Cuomo, 51, has hired lawyers and is preparing to file the lawsuit over the remainder of the four-year contract he signed last year — after a bitter back-and-forth about what the network knew of his secret efforts to aid his embattled brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said sources familiar with the matter.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Recipes
Rolling Stone

Chris Cuomo Caught Doing Something That Would Get Any Other Journalist Fired

Chris Cuomo hosts a primetime CNN show on which he discusses national political issues. He’s also the brother of Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York who resigned in August in the wake of a damning report detailing several allegations of sexual misconduct. It was a pretty big conflict of interest, especially considering Cuomo the younger was advising his brother on how to weather the scandal. Documents released on Monday by the New York attorney general’s office reveal that Chris was involved more intimately than previously believed. In an interview with state investigators, Chris said he talked to other...
POLITICS
Fox News

Trump celebrates CNN's suspension of Chris Cuomo

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday toasted CNN's indefinite suspension of anchor Chris Cuomo. "Great news for television viewers, they have just suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely," Trump said in a statement. "The big question is, was it because of his horrendous ratings, which in all fairness have permeated CNN and MSDNC, or was it because his brother is no longer Governor? Probably both."
POTUS
TMZ.com

Chris Cuomo Fired by CNN, He Speaks Out

3:11 PM PT -- Chris has responded, saying ... "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

CNN’s Don Lemon mum on disgraced ‘brother’ Chris Cuomo

CNN host Don Lemon returned to the air this week without any mention of his disgraced “brother” Chris Cuomo getting booted from their troubled network. Lemon’s fawning prime-time handovers to Cuomo on air had become so notable that they even spawned a podcast, “The Handoff,” which the pair hosted to prove their “love … is real.”
CELEBRITIES

