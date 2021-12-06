ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK will use ‘all economic and diplomatic tools’ if Putin invades Ukraine

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8gnW_0dFiDIxI00

The UK will use “all the economic and diplomatic tools at its disposal” to prevent any invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the Prime Minister has told other world leaders.

Ahead of a key meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Boris Johnson spoke to Mr Biden and other leaders to agree on a “united front”.

In the call – which also included Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel – the leaders “reaffirmed their staunch support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity”, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJ5Kb_0dFiDIxI00
Boris Johnson (Christopher Furlong/PA) (PA Wire)

And they added: “The Prime Minister said the UK would continue to use all the economic and diplomatic tools at its disposal to prevent any Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“The leaders agreed to speak again following President Biden’s conversation with President Putin tomorrow.”

The US and Russian leaders are due to speak in a video call on Tuesday amid rising tensions over a Russian troop build-up on the Ukrainian border – seen as a sign of a potential invasion.

US intelligence officials have said Russia could be planning for a possible invasion as soon as early next year, while Ukrainian officials have said it could be next month.

A senior Biden administration official said on Monday that Mr Biden will directly address the concerns with Mr Putin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbH1S_0dFiDIxI00
US President Joe Biden (Steve Reigate/Daily Express) (PA Wire)

He added the president had agreed with European counterparts that there was the option to impose “substantial economic countermeasures by both the Europeans and the United States that would impose significant and severe economic harm on the Russian economy, should they choose to proceed” with an invasion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed plans on Saturday for the much-anticipated call and said it will take place in the evening.

Russia is adamant the US should guarantee that Ukraine will not be admitted to the Nato military alliance.

Ukraine’s defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said the number of Russian troops near Ukraine and in Russia-annexed Crimea is estimated at 94,300, and warned that a “large-scale escalation” is possible in January.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, recently charged that a group of Russians and Ukrainians planned to attempt a coup in his country and the plotters tried to enlist the help of Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov.

Russia has denied that any plot is under way, but the Russians have become more explicit recently in their warnings to Ukraine and the United States.

The Prime Minister said the UK would continue to use all the economic and diplomatic tools at its disposal to prevent any Russian aggression against Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Friday that Mr Putin, during his call with Mr Biden, would seek binding guarantees precluding Nato’s expansion to Ukraine.

Mr Biden tried to head off the demand in comments to reporters on Friday before leaving for a weekend stay at Camp David.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Judge agrees subpoena for assistant director of gun death movie

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set must make himself available for an interview with state workplace safety regulators, a judge has decided. District Judge Bryan Biedscheid granted a request by the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau...
SANTA FE, NM
newschain

Cardiff fight back again to secure draw at Birmingham

Mark McGuinness’ stoppage-time goal rescued a point for comeback kings Cardiff in a 2-2 draw at St Andrew’s. Steve Morison’s side have made a habit of coming from behind to gain a result this term and they were at it again when McGuiness rose to head home from a corner in stoppage time to stun the home fans amongst a seasonal high crowd of 17,840.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
neworleanssun.com

Russia responds to US senator who called for nuclear war

A suggestion by an American senator that the US should consider using nuclear weapons against Moscow in case of military escalation in Ukraine is ?irresponsible,? the Russian Embassy in Washington claimed on Wednesday. The diplomatic statement comes after Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told Fox News TV on Tuesday...
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Crimea#Italian#French#German#Russian#Ukrainian#Europeans#Kremlin#Nato
US News and World Report

Russia to West: Offer Us Guarantees or Risk Unravelling Security

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Friday warned of the danger of a major confrontation with the West unless the United States and its allies gave serious thought to security guarantees for Moscow, and it also raised the prospect of a European missile crisis. The comments by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei...
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Four Ways the U.S. Can Keep Putin From Invading Ukraine

The Russian leader despises having Western troops on his borders. He needs to know that escalation will bring a huge increase in American forces and more nations into NATO. When I became the supreme military commander at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in 2009, the alliance was focused on the war in Afghanistan. But one of the first senior delegations to visit me came to discuss Russia: the military chiefs of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
New York Post

How Putin is using Biden to make Russia great again

The two-hour video tete-a-tete on Tuesday between President Biden and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin has predictably not borne fruit for America. Biden issued stern warnings about sanctions that were widely celebrated in the American press. But Putin was already well aware of these warnings. The session was, in fact, a hollow exercise in showmanship. And Putin stole the show.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

UK and US join in warning of consequences for Russia over Ukraine

The UK and US have expressed “deep concern” that Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops at the Ukraine border, as the allies warned of consequences if there is an invasion.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss discussed the threat of a Russian incursion into Ukraine during talks with her US and German counterparts before a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool on Saturday.With US secretary of state Antony Blinken she agreed there would be “serious consequences” for Moscow if troops were sent across the border.According to US intelligence, Russia has stationed about 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy