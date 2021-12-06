ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Evaluating Zach Wilson's Performance Against Philadelphia

By Max Schneider
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GMU8_0dFiDEQO00

For many, Zach Wilson has been the sacrificial lamb of this draft class. While other quarterbacks have been given the benefit of the doubt when it comes to patience, treatment toward Wilson has differed.

It’s easy to see why people are quicker to judge Wilson than the other signal-callers in his class. This is a fanbase with every right to be impatient, supporting a team that has failed to put a good product on the field for more than a decade, particularly at the quarterback position. That sentiment carries over to the greater NFL community, as CJ Mosley astutely observed in his postgame press conference.

“At the end of the day, this is all about respect,” Mosley said following New York’s 33-18 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. “Right now, teams are not respecting us. That’s well-deserved whether it’s by self-inflicted wounds or the history of the Jets.”

The Jets’ futility often makes it difficult to determine how good their quarterback really is. That was the core of the Sam Darnold debate this past offseason. The margins in New York are slim. So it’s easy to look at Sunday’s game against Philadelphia and blame Wilson, but that would be shortsighted.

Because for most of the contest, Wilson looked great, and still, the Jets never had much of a chance.

The Jets scored a touchdown on each of their opening three drives on Sunday, the first of which came on a short field thanks to a 79-yard kick return from Braxton Berrios. Wilson capitalized, completing all three of his passes, including a three-yard touchdown on a slant to Elijah Moore.

After the Eagles answered with a touchdown drive of their own, Wilson marched the Jets down the field again. He converted a third-and-seven on a slant to Corey Davis before a couple quick throws to Moore set up the Jets in the red zone. A screen to Jamison Crowder and a quarterback sneak for a touchdown allowed the Jets to retake the lead.

The throws weren’t show-offy, but they were clean and on target, giving his receivers the chance to run after the catch. They were the kind of throws that Wilson failed to make a week ago.

On New York’s third drive of the game, Wilson unleashed possibly his best throw of the day, 29 yards up the seam to Moore again. A third-down conversion to Crowder once again set up the Jets with a goal-to-go opportunity, and Wilson hit Ryan Griffin on fourth-and-goal for the score.

Heading into the weekend, Wilson had failed to score a first-half touchdown. His passer rating was 4.8 in first quarters and 42.4 in second quarters. On Sunday, his first-half passer rating was 136.9. He completed 12-of-14 passes for 103 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers. His two incompletions sailed a bit wide despite hitting his receivers hands, and he immediately rectified the mistakes with first-down and touchdown passes on the ensuing plays.

Wilson was near-perfect in the first half. And yet, the Jets still trailed 24-18 heading into the locker room. Newly-signed kicker Alex Kessman missed two extra points. Morgan Moses got beaten for a sack to kill the Jets’ fourth possession before it could get going. The defense — a unit that gave up 175 points in a four-game span — was as abysmal as it had been all year.

The margin for error isn’t just razor thin. It’s virtually non-existent.

Wilson barely stepped on the field in the third quarter. The Eagles held the ball for 14 of the 15 minutes. His first pass hit Tevin Coleman in the face. His second fell incomplete over the middle on third-and-long. By the time he had any chance of getting a rhythm going in the second half, New York was down two scores in the fourth quarter.

The lone interception came on a pass that never should have been thrown. It followed a couple completions to move the Jets to midfield amidst a couple drops from Davis and Moore on outstretched arms. Wilson surveyed his options on third-and-ten, couldn’t find anyone, and was late and high over the middle to Crowder. Marcus Epps picked off the pass and effectively sealed the game.

Even if the pass was thrown perfectly, it wouldn’t have found Crowder’s hands. It was a bad decision. His only other options were to find Jeff Smith for a short gain over the middle or to take a sack, as he got hit on the release. If he chose the former, the Jets would have still been alive on fourth down. Save for a couple garbage time drives that picked up yardage, but didn’t result in points, that was Wilson’s day. He finished 23-38 for 226 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

For most quarterbacks, that’s more than good enough to win a football game. For the Jets, that’s not good enough to even be in one.

A whole lot needs to improve before the Jets can consistently win games with quality play from Wilson. Some of that starts from the receivers, who dropped a few too many passes. Some of it comes on special teams, which, save for Berrios’s kickoff returns, was horrific. Most of it falls on the defense, though, a unit that should have been paying rent on Sunday for how long they were on the field while their rookie quarterback sat there getting cold on the sideline.

The schedule isn’t kind the rest of the way for Wilson. Four out of the remaining five games are against top defenses. He’ll continue to have strong moments of growth and he’ll continue to make rookie mistakes.

The Jets need to take advantage of the good moments if they want to properly evaluate what they have at quarterback. Otherwise, they won’t be earning anyone’s respect anytime soon.

Follow Max Schneider on Twitter (@Max_Schneider15). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
JetsCountry

Report: Jets' Zach Wilson Will Start Against Texans on Sunday

Zach Wilson will start for the Jets on Sunday against the Houston Texans, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic. Wilson hasn't played since New York's historic loss to the Patriots back in Week 7, leaving the game in the second quarter with a knee injury. The rookie ended up sustaining a sprained PCL in his right knee, relegating him to the sideline for the next four games.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
NBC Sports

Jets win 21-14 in Zach Wilson’s return to lineup

The Jets hurt their draft position a little bit on Sunday, but they’ll take that in exchange for a much-needed victory. Quarterback Zach Wilson ran for a touchdown to put the Jets up in the third quarter and their defense shut the Texans down the rest of the way to secure a 21-14 win in Houston. The Jets had lost three straight games while giving up 114 points coming into Week 12, so it was a welcome change on all fronts.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#American Football#Eagles
Denver Post

What to watch for in Zach Wilson’s return vs. Texans

Zach Wilson is back from the PCL injury that sidelined him for four games, as the No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday when the Jets face the Texans in Houston Sunday afternoon. There’s some reason to believe this will be a better version of Wilson, with a smarter approach...
NFL
Yardbarker

Expect the Same Zach Wilson Against Texans, If Not Worse, Says Former Jets Scout

The comments surrounding Zach Wilson’s return, coming out of Jets’ headquarters this week, sound more like unfounded wishful thinking than anything else. “He’s working, he’s seeing a bunch of different receivers running at a different tempo than when he left too,” Saleh told reporters. “Everyone’s gotten a little bit better around him and so, just him reacquainting himself with the offense and his teammates, but it’s been a good week of preparation.”
NFL
JetsCountry

Jets' Zach Wilson Is Eager to Show What He Learned While He Was Injured

Not long after Zach Wilson's rookie season began, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that his young quarterback needs to learn how to play a boring game of football. In other words, not every play needs to be a deep ball downfield. Short passes and checkdowns can be a quarterback's best friend, especially against talented defensive units, taking what your opponent gives you on any given Sunday.
NFL
New York Post

Zach Wilson returns looking to keep Jets’ offense firing against lowly Texans

HOUSTON — Zach is back, and now we will see what that means for the Jets’ attack. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson returns to the lineup Sunday against the Texans, after he missing the past four games with a knee injury. Wilson has watched the offense take off without him — whether Mike White, Josh Johnson or Joe Flacco was playing quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Zach Wilson needs to show improvement for himself and for Jets

Zach Wilson returned on Sunday after missing four games with a knee injury. This is undoubtedly a question the Jets’ coaches are asking themselves about their rookie quarterback after his lukewarm return to play in Sunday’s 21-14 win over the Texans at NRG Stadium. The cold, hard answer to that...
NFL
Newsday

Jets defense covers for Zach Wilson's erratic play in win over Texans

HOUSTON — Zach Wilson wasn’t sharp in his return and he gave everyone a scare when he appeared to tweak his knee in the second half. But Wilson did just enough, and the defense did more than enough to lead the Jets to their first road win of the season.
NFL
jetnation.com

Here’s why the Jets Should see a Better Version of Zach Wilson on Sunday vs Texans

When Zach Wilson steps on to the football field against the Houston Texans this Sunday, it will be the most important game of his pro career thus far. No, it obviously won’t be about the standings or the final score. But a lot has changed since the last time Wilson took a snap and recent success from multiple QB’s will have Wilson under the microscope more now than ever. So why is this one so much different?
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Zach Wilson's Back to Lead Jets Offense in Key Matchup at Houston

The Jets are about to begin Round 4 of their 2021 quarterback prizefight. They're hoping the return of Zach Wilson will result in a knockout of the host Houston Texans. The players are on the NRG Stadium turf warming up for their 1 p.m. ET kickoff, and Wilson is limbering up for his second tour of duty behind center. Wilson injured his knee in the second quarter of the Jets' Game 6 at New England and has watched the past four games while others piloted the Green & White offense.
NFL
JetsCountry

Jets Battle Back to Avoid Humiliating Loss in Houston

Jets fans had read this script before. New York start slows, falls behind and by the time the offense finds a way to move the football, it's too late. Sunday in Houston seemed like déjà vu early on, but the Jets didn't go down without a fight. Bouncing back from an 11-point deficit, New York rattled off 18 unanswered points, defeating the Texans, 21-14.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: 'He's Tough as Nails'

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was touted early on for his off-schedule ability to make plays. And that's exactly what he did at Houston on Sunday when he scampered 4 yards to his first NFL rushing touchdown. The score midway through the third quarter gave the Jets (3-8) a lead they never relinquished in the 21-14 victory and caused head coach Robert Saleh on Monday to marvel at Wilson's savvy.
NFL
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
285
Followers
411
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy